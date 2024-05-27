Swiatek begins title defence with 61-minute win

Iga Swiatek has won the French Open three times in the past four years [Getty Images]

Iga Swiatek began her French Open title defence with a trademark 61-minute dismantling of qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.

The world number one is aiming to become the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to win three French Open titles in a row.

And the Pole got off to a strong start, cruising to a 6-1 6-2 win on the second day of play at Roland Garros.

It sets up an intriguing meeting with fellow four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, who is continuing her return from maternity leave.

"It feels like home here," Swiatek told the Paris crowd.

"Hopefully I'm going to be here as long as possible."

Swiatek is the heavy favourite for the title in Paris, having won back-to-back clay-court titles in Madrid and Rome.

After a dominant first set, Swiatek found herself down a break in the second, but upped her level when needed to wrap up victory.

Asked if she feels like the 'Queen of Clay' - a play on the nickname given to 14-time men's champion Rafael Nadal - Swiatek said: "I think it's too early.

"I'm really proud of my achievements and this has always been my favourite surface."

Rain held up much of Monday's play, although Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was able to complete an emphatic 6-1 6-3 victory over Spain's Rebeka Masarova in the morning.

Ons Jabeur, still seeking her first Grand Slam title after three runner-up finishes, was equally ruthless in dispatching American wildcard Sachia Vickery 6-3 6-2.

US Open champion Coco Gauff and Britain's Harriet Dart are among those still to play on Monday.