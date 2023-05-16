SWFL Coaches Clinic to feature head coaches, assistant coaches at Division I level

For over eight years, Mike Wexler has slowly seen something he loves morph into something extravagant.

The Southwest Florida Coaches Clinic will be larger than ever in 2023, and will take place this Saturday at Florida SouthWestern State College.

Naples High School teacher Mike Wexler, front, rides the bus with his students in Naples High School's Career Transition and Experience program on the way to a Christmas shopping trip at Big Lots at Park Shore Plaza in Naples on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Wexler's clinic will feature many notable coaches, including Butch Davis, Alex Golesh, and Mike MacIntyre. Davis coached at the college and professional ranks for over 40 years.

"We want to try and educate the coaches from the youth level, all the way on up in our local community," Wexler said. "Whoever wants to come from around the state, it's growing into that capacity. We're starting to get more people from not just Collier and Lee counties, but from the east coast. The premise of this is an educational tool for all of these coaches to take back to their programs, and enhance what they're doing."

Golesh was the mastermind behind the record-breaking Tennessee offense this past season that featured Hendon Hooker, Jaylin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton, and others. He accepted a position at USF in the offseason to replace Jeff Scott as the Bulls' head coach. MacIntyre is in his second season with the FIU Panthers, going 4-8 last season and building off a 1-11 season in 2021.

Tennessee football offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh answers questions during media day in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

"A lot of times when you go to a clinic, you've got guys talking offense and defense and special teams," Davis said. "That's really good with the Xs and Os... Mike's doing something that's more important, and that's adding strength and conditioning programs to the NIL thing to try and educate people, to having an athletic trainer coming to speak. All of those different things help you have a good high school program and can impact into the kids. It's not just going to be Xs and Os, but it'll be people talking about those other things."

Wexler will have his first female presenter of the camp in Kate Roll. She serves as Marshall's Director of Recruiting Operations after working in the Michigan State athletic department under Mark Dantonio and Mel Tucker. David Haas, an attorney specializing in NIL, will also be in attendance speaking about the changing landscape of college athletics. Those are just two of the speakers the clinic will have this year.

Steven Newell hugs program director Mike Wexler after giving him a thank you gift during the banquet for the Naples High School Career Transition and Experience program at Naples Botanical Garden on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

"We have some guys that have been mainstays in the clinic over the years," Wexler said. "We have some that have been consistent, and some that come every other year. This is by far the most coaches of any clinic we've had. We'll have upwards of 25 coaches from all over the country, embarking on Southwest Florida to present to our local coaches. We have a lawyer, who is a certified NFLPA agent who focuses on NIL. He's going to be talking about emerging trends in NIL where he'll be able to educate high school coaches in terms of what to expect. I'm excited to have David Haas in town for that.

"... This is our first female speaking at this event. A lot of females are breaking into the industry now, getting great jobs at colleges and we're happy to have Kate Roll to present to the group. I'm very excited about the variety. We're going to touch on everything."

List of attendees

Butch Davis, former Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels coach

Alex Golesh, USF head coach

Mike MacIntyre, FIU head coach

Alex Mirabal, Miami offensive line and assistant head coach

Tim Harris, Miami running backs coach

Craig Johnson, Indiana running backs and associate head coach

Jay Sawvel, Wyoming defensive coordinator and safeties coach

Danny Collins, Minnesota safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator

Joey Guarascio, FAU strength and conditioning coach

Daryl Dixon, Army cornerbacks coach

Chris Couch, Florida special teams analyst

Jack Griffith, Cincinnati Director of Player Personnel

Kate Roll, Marshall's Director of Recruiting Operations

Chris Boden, Villanova offensive coordinator

Tremaine Jackson, Valdosta State head coach

Tyler Haines, Catawba College head coach

Steven Ciocci, Bryant offensive line coach

Drew Davis, wide receivers, tight ends, and half backs coach, St. Thomas University

Matt Leone, North Carolina Central offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Joe Gerbino, Bethune-Cookman offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Dave Dunn, Christopher Columbus (Fla.) head coach

Jordan Odaffer, Benedict College defensive coordinator and linebackers coach

Oliver Soukup, Eastern New Mexico defensive coordinator

Chili Davis, Florida A&M special teams coordinator

David Haas, federal and state defense attorney, Haas Law, PLLC

Alexander Gray, St. Thomas University defensive coordinator

IF YOU GO

What: Southwest Florida Football Coaches Clinic

Where: Florida SouthWestern State College, Lee Campus, Building U

When: Saturday, May 20, 7:45 a.m. registration and breakfast

Details: @SWFLCoachClinic on Twitter, or swflfbclinicceo@proton.me or (239) 273-2693

