Swerve Strickland named the first African American AEW World Champion



ST. LOUIS — Wrestling history was made last night at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis as Swerve Strickland became the first African American AEW World Champion. Strickland claimed the title by defeating Samoa Joe in the main event of AEW Dynasty.

During his visit to FOX 2 on Friday morning, Strickland expressed his affection for St. Louis, mentioning that the city would always hold a special place in his heart. AEW owner Tony Khan commented on the event’s success and expressed interest in hosting another pay-per-view event in St. Louis in the future.

