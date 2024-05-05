Swenson knocks in four as Rebels roll past Schaefer
May 4—The Southland baseball team beat Schaefer Academy (0-6 overall) 11-1 in Adams Friday.
Austin Swenson knocked in four runs for the Rebels (9-1 overall).
Southland pitching: Austin Swenson (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 1 ER, 8 K; Jonas Wiste, 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Southland hitting: J. Stroup, 1-for-3, 2 R; Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB; Tyson Stevens, 1-for-3, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Travis Kirtz, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, R; Austin Swenson, 3-for-3, triple, 4 RBIs; Easton Meyer, 0-for-2, RBI, R; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-2; Riley Jax, 0-for-3, 2 RBIs