Swenson ignites Rainier past Napavine in thriller

Apr. 29—BOX SCORE

At Napavine

MOUNTAINEERS 21, TIGERS 11

Rainier 150 421 8 — 21

Napavine 300 430 1 — 11

RNR Pitching — Cruse (W) 7 IP, 20 H, 11 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO. Highlights — Swenson 3-4, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 3 R, SB; Earsley 4-6, 2 RBI, 4 R, SB; Hill 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB; Hansen 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB; Vance 1-5, 3 RBI, 2 R

NAP Pitching — H. Fay (L) 3 IP, 6 H, 10 ER, 10 BB, 2 SO; Brockmueller 4 IP, 11 H, 11 R (10 ER), 4 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — C. Fay 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, R; Pancake 3-5, 3B, 3 RBI; Kaut 4-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Kirkpatrick 2-5, 2 RBI, R

Thirty-seven combined hits, 19 total walks and a whole lot of runs batted led to a high-scoring affair that Rainier triumphed in over Napavine, 21-11 on Monday night in a C2BL contest.

Brooklynn Swenson launched two home runs and drove in nine, the final four on a grand slam in an eight-run top of the seventh. That outburst of offense proved to be the final dagger as three RBI singles plus a run-scoring walk started the frame.

It was a back-and-forth affair all night. Napavine led 3-1 after one inning, then the Mountaineers (7-8, 3-3 C2BL) scored five in the second, capped by a two-run single from Swenson. They drew 10 walks against Tigers starter Hannah Fay in three innings.

"We worked as a team and made adjustments," Rainier head coach Katie Qualls said. "You have to keep pace and try to jump ahead."

Napavine (11-3, 4-2) scored three in the bottom of the fifth to trim the margin on a pair of RBI singles. Hayden Kaut registered four hits while Grace Pancake drove in three runs on three hits. Clara Fay had three hits, two of them for extra bases, and two RBIs.

Rainier's Olivia Earsley went 4-for-6 at the plate with four runs scored while Raychel Hansen and Layla Hill each had two hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. Josie Vance drove in three runs for the Mountaineers.

Napavine travels to face Adna on Thursday while Rainier battles Kalama also on Thursday.