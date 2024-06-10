Sweet Video Shows 12-Year-Old Carlos Alcaraz Sharing ‘Dream’ of Winning French Open and Wimbledon — Now He Has!

With his win at Roland-Garros, Alcaraz became the youngest player to win a Slam on all three surfaces

Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the men's final at the 2024 French Open at Roland-Garros Stadium on June 9, 2024 in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz made his childhood dreams come true when he won the French Open at Roland-Garros on Sunday, June 9.

In an adorable resurfaced video shared by Tennis Legend, a young Alcaraz, now 21, is asked what his dream would be if he were to become a professional tennis player.

"To win Roland-Garros and Wimbledon," a 12-year-old Alcaraz tells the camera, also sharing that his "idol" in tennis is Roger Federer.

On Sunday, Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in the final at Roland-Garros, marking his third Grand Slam win. Alcaraz won Wimbledon in 2023 and the US Open in 2022.

On Monday, Alcaraz posted a photo of himself as a child watching the Roland-Garros tournament in Paris. "Buenos dias," he wrote, adding a photo of him holding Sunday's championship trophy.

Related: Carlos Alcaraz's Family: All About the Tennis Champion's Parents and Siblings

Jean Catuffe/Getty Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the men's final against Alexander Zverev of Germany on Day 15 of the 2024 French Open at Roland-Garros Stadium

After his win, Alcaraz said he's dreamt about "being in this position" since he started playing tennis at five years old, according to ESPN.

"Winning your first in every Grand Slam is always super special. But in Roland Garros, knowing all the Spanish players who have won this tournament and be able to put my name on that amazing list is something unbelievable," Alcaraz added, per ESPN.

Related: Iga Świątek Wins Women's French Open 2024 Over Jasmine Paolini, Clinching a 3rd Consecutive Title

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Alcaraz said, “Honestly, first of all, I’m exhausted," and called the match against Zverev "a dream come true" for him. "I really wanted to lift this trophy one day, and then to be able to do it is a great feeling," he told the outlet.

“This tournament, I’ve watched it since I was five, six years old," Alcaraz added, per CNN.

To commemorate his bucket list win, Alcaraz will continue his tradition of getting a tattoo with the date of the victory on his left ankle. "Wimbledon was on the right one, this will be on the left one, with the date of today," he told ESPN. "It's something I'm going to do. I don't know if it'll take a month or two months, but I'll do it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer , from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The victory at Roland-Garros makes Alcaraz the youngest player ever, and just the seventh player ever, to win a Grand Slam on all three surfaces, according to ESPN.

Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are among the seven to have also won Slams on grass, clay and hard courts.

Next, Alcaraz will try to defend his win at Wimbledon before turning his focus to the Summer Olympics in Paris. “I’ve won Roland Garros and I’m going for the Olympics," he told CNN, adding, "I’m going to try to get both."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.