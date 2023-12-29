Sweet, Sweet Victory: Kansas State tops N.C. State to win Pop-Tarts Bowl

Kansas State beat N.C. State 28-19 Thursday night at Camping World Stadium to win the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown. His teammate DJ Giddens rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown in the win.

N.C. State (9-4) was looking to cap the program’s second 10-win season, but they fell short. Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong totaled 285 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Kansas State (9-4) played in a bowl game in the state of Florida for the first time and came away with a big win.

