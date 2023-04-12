‘Sweet Home Alabama’ named the top tradition in college football

There is just something poetic about college football. Maybe it is the crisp autumn air, maybe it’s the student body, but nobody can deny the greatness that tradition plays in our sport. The deep southern rivalries, The Game up north, Enter Sandman, there is just no sport quite like it.

College football is spoiled with so many great traditions, but just like on the field, the Alabama Crimson Tide takes the crown for the best tradition in football with Sweet Home Alabama according to 247 Sports. They justify their ranking by saying, “Inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, the speakers crank out the song and all 100,000 fans in attendance sing out the lyrics to the song. It is rather simple but something that gives you chills if you are lucky enough to be a part of the tradition.”

For all of us who have been lucky enough to be inside Bryant-Denny on a fall Saturday, you must admit there is nothing quite like it. Even if you’re not a Tide fan. The mystique and dominance of Nick Saban paired with one of the best environments in college football make for a magical afternoon.

Do you agree with the order of these 10 college football traditions we love to see on game days? 📝- https://t.co/lkFbBaENiY pic.twitter.com/nONuXTlIcL — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 8, 2023

