The sweet connection between Princess Charlotte's new photo and Prince Philip

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an extremely cute picture of their six-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, carefully holding a Red Admiral butterfly near their home in Norfolk.

The snap, taken by mum Kate (obv, seeing as she's a keen photographer) was posted to urge everyone to join the Big Butterfly Count - a national conservation survey to track the population numbers of the insects.

"Save Butterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain," the Cambridges wrote on Instagram.

Clearly, William and Kate are passionate about this topic, and from the looks of how gently Charlotte is cradling the little butterfly, it seems like she is too. It makes sense, given it's something that runs in the family even further back.

Royal fans have noticed a similarity between the new image of Charlotte and one taken of her great-grandfather, the late Prince Philip.

"The Cambridges doing their part to protect butterflies made me think about this beautiful picture of the Duke of Edinburgh. I'm sure he is so proud of them for that," one account wrote on Twitter, posting a side-by-side of Charlotte with the Red Admiral, and Philip as a younger man, surrounded by butterflies.

The Cambridges doing their part to protect butterflies made me think about this beautiful picture of the Duke of Edinburgh 🦋 I'm sure he is so proud of them for that and so many other reasons wherever he is now 🥺🥺 ah and look how gentle Princess Charlotte is ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lMaE3EBxVb — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) August 7, 2021

The photo is clearly one that was important to Prince Philip and his family, as it was shared by the royals on social media shortly after his death in April to pay tribute to his passion for conservation.

"In 1988, as President of @WWF, The Duke of Edinburgh supported efforts by a conservation group in Mexico to protect the Monarch Butterfly as deforestation & commercial logging posed a serious threat to the species' survival," the post read.

In 1988, as President of @WWF, The Duke of Edinburgh supported efforts by a conservation group in Mexico to protect the Monarch Butterfly as deforestation & commercial logging posed a serious threat to the species' survival.



📷The Duke watches the Monarch butterfly's migration. pic.twitter.com/c5vqFnQee4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2021

The charity Save Butterflies, which Kate, William and Charlotte have been supporting recently, also shared the picture of Prince Philip with the insects after his death, writing: "We are sorry to learn of the death of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh. May he rest in peace."

Way back in 1961, the Duke of Edinburgh became president of the British National Appeal, the first national organisation in the World Wildlife Fund family. Since then, he's worked closely with WWF to highlight the importance of conversation and campaign for animals and their habitats to be respected.

So, it seems Prince Philip's lifelong commitment to butterfly convervation inspired his family, including Charlotte, and it looks like they're carrying on his important work.

