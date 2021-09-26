Sweet! Cardinals win 16th in row, go ahead in 9th, top Cubs

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner (7) scores on a wild pitch from Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Codi Heuer during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals won 4-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    1/8

    Cardinals Cubs Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner (7) scores on a wild pitch from Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Codi Heuer during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals won 4-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader, left, celebrates after hitting a solo home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras looks up during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    2/8

    Cardinals Cubs Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader, left, celebrates after hitting a solo home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras looks up during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos, left, celebrates with catcher Andrew Knizner after they defeated the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    3/8

    Cardinals Cubs Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos, left, celebrates with catcher Andrew Knizner after they defeated the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, right, argues with umpire Doug Eddings during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Shildt was ejected by umpire Bill Miller. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    4/8

    Cardinals Cubs Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, right, argues with umpire Doug Eddings during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Shildt was ejected by umpire Bill Miller. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Kodi Whitley throws against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    5/8

    Cardinals Cubs Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Kodi Whitley throws against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, second from right, talks with shortstop Paul DeJong, left, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second from left, and catcher Andrew Knizner, right, as they wait for relief pitcher Andrew Miller during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    6/8

    Cardinals Cubs Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, second from right, talks with shortstop Paul DeJong, left, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second from left, and catcher Andrew Knizner, right, as they wait for relief pitcher Andrew Miller during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs' Matt Duffy, right, celebrates with Rafael Ortega after scoring on a sacrifice fly by David Bote during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    7/8

    Cardinals Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Matt Duffy, right, celebrates with Rafael Ortega after scoring on a sacrifice fly by David Bote during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    8/8

    Cardinals Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner (7) scores on a wild pitch from Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Codi Heuer during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals won 4-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader, left, celebrates after hitting a solo home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras looks up during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos, left, celebrates with catcher Andrew Knizner after they defeated the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, right, argues with umpire Doug Eddings during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Shildt was ejected by umpire Bill Miller. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Kodi Whitley throws against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, second from right, talks with shortstop Paul DeJong, left, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second from left, and catcher Andrew Knizner, right, as they wait for relief pitcher Andrew Miller during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Cubs' Matt Duffy, right, celebrates with Rafael Ortega after scoring on a sacrifice fly by David Bote during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAY COHEN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Knizner slid across home plate, hopped up and pumped his right arm in jubilation.

Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer's wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the lowly Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday for their 16th straight victory.

“We did the little things,” manager Mike Shildt said, “the little things that help you win games.”

The Cardinals' franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951 on their way to an improbable pennant.

Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered to extend a streak that has rocketed the Cardinals into position for the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia and Cincinnati by six games with six to go.

Next up is a three-game series against NL Central champion Milwaukee beginning on Tuesday night in St. Louis.

“We're really locked in,” Knizner said. “We're playing good baseball. We're playing all the way through the ninth inning until the last pitch.”

Knizner drew a leadoff walk in the ninth. With one out and the bases loaded, Heuer threw a pitch to Tyler O'Neill that tailed away from catcher Willson Contreras, bringing Knizner home.

Heuer then mishandled O'Neill's comebacker and Lars Nootbaar scampered to the plate, giving the Cardinals a 4-2 lead.

Chicago dropped its sixth straight game. The fourth-place Cubs (67-89) went 39-42 at Wrigley Field this year.

Heuer (7-4), who was acquired in the July 30 trade that sent Craig Kimbrel to the crosstown White Sox, has allowed at least one run in each of his last three appearances.

“This is the first time we've seen him just not be as sharp as he was when he first got here,” manager David Ross said. “Don't have any real reason or anything to put my finger on right now.”

Bader's 15th homer of the season tied it at 2 with two outs in the eighth. The Cardinals connected for a franchise-record 13 homers in the four-game series.

Génesis Cabrera (4-5) got two outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth for his 14th save in a wild finish.

With one out and runners on first and second, third baseman Nolan Arenado slipped while trying to catch Frank Schwindel’s popup. But Arenado threw to shortstop Paul DeJong covering third, and DeJong threw to second for what the Cardinals thought was a game-ending double play.

But Schwindel was called out for the infield fly rule, and there is no forceout on the play. Rafael Ortega rounded second and was tagged by second baseman Tommy Edman, but the umpires ruled the play was already dead.

“It's just a matter of timing. Timing wasn't on our side,” said Shildt, who was ejected after he came on the field to argue the play. “Clearly took exception with it. They were OK with that, for the most part.”

A request was made for an explanation from the umpiring crew, but a spokesman for the Cubs said it was declined.

After order was restored, Gallegos struck out Ian Happ swinging for the final out.

“He did a nice job coming back and closing that game out,” Knizner said.

The Cardinals joined the 1887 Philadelphia Quakers as the only teams in major league history to win their final 11 or more road games in a season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

St. Louis jumped in front on another Goldschmidt drive, a massive solo shot to center off Keegan Thompson with one out in the third. The 31st homer for the six-time All-Star traveled an estimated 464 feet.

Goldschmidt is batting .500 (12 for 24) with five homers and 10 RBIs in his last six games.

The Cubs responded with two in the fourth against Jake Woodford. Sergio Alcántara drove in Contreras with a ground-rule double down the left-field line, and David Bote followed with a sacrifice fly.

Woodford allowed six hits and walked two, continuing a solid stretch. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA in five appearances in September.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: SS Edmundo Sosa (right hand/wrist) was held out for the third straight game. He was hit by a pitch in the opener of Friday's doubleheader sweep. “Day to day, but he's healing and better today than yesterday,” Shildt said.

Cubs: INF Nico Hoerner (general soreness) missed his second straight game. With an off day on Monday, Ross said it made sense to give him another day. ... 3B Patrick Wisdom was out of the starting lineup because of right wrist soreness, stemming from a check swing during Saturday's 8-5 loss. ... Ross said OF Jason Heyward (concussion) will travel with the team to Pittsburgh for its series against the Pirates.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Following an off day, RHP Adam Wainwright (16-7, 3.05 ERA) starts the series opener against Milwaukee. RHP Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.52 ERA) takes the mound for the Brewers.

Cubs: RHP Alec Mills (6-7, 4.83 ERA) starts Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Pittsburgh. RHP Mitch Keller (5-11, 5.96 ERA) gets the ball for the Pirates.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • LEADING OFF: Cards seek sweet 16, Yanks-Red Sox for WC lead

    Fresh off setting a franchise record with their 15th straight win, Harrison Bader and the Cardinals try to finish off a sweep at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals hold a five-game lead over Philadelphia for the second NL wild-card spot. The major league record is 26 straight victories by the New York Giants in 1916.

  • Harrison Bader's solo home run

    Harrison Bader crushes a solo home run to left field, tying the game at 2 in the top of the 8th inning

  • Cardinals vs. Cubs Highlights

    Harrison Bader logs four hits in 15th straight win

  • Judge robs Dalbec of a home run

    Aaron Judge flashes his leather in right field, making an athletic catch to rob Bobby Dalbec of a two-run jack in the 5th

  • Nightmare scenario unfolding for Red Sox against Yankees after Stanton grand slam

    The Red Sox had just one objective this weekend against the Yankees. And after back-to-back losses, our John Tomase explains how devastating a loss would be Sunday night for Boston.

  • Donte Williams leads USC into the Coliseum: 'It feels right. He's at home'

    In-depth feature on the significance of Donte Williams' first game as HC in the Coliseum, as told by his family.

  • Ben Roethlisberger is banged up early

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is getting banged up. He entered the game with a left pectoral injury. He took a hard hit on a throw that was intercepted in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He left the field shaking his right arm. Two years ago, Roethlisberger had reconstructive surgery on his [more]

  • Over/Under Week 3 - Justin Fields

    With the Chicago rookie have a big game vs. the Browns?

  • Gallen, Marte help Diamondbacks slow down Dodgers, 7-2

    Ketel Marte and Carson Kelly homered early off Clayton Kershaw, and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks delayed the Los Angeles Dodgers from reaching 100 wins by beating them 7-2 on Saturday. The Dodgers (99-56) fell two games behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West with seven to play when the Giants beat Colorado. The second-place team will host the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6, likely against the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won a franchise-record 15 consecutive games.

  • Roundup: What the national media is saying after Michigan football’s win vs. Rutgers

    There appears to be a common theme as to what the national media is thinking.

  • London drivers feel the pinch as gas stations run dry

    The thirst for fuel continues in London, unquenched for a second day in a row.For taxi driver David Turner, empty pumps at gas stations means a weekend of lost business. "I've got about two to three hours' worth, about 20 miles. So I don't know what I'm going to do. I've either got to get home or park up and go home. Leave it till Monday or come out early Sunday and take the chance of getting (fuel) early."A shortage of truck drivers in Britain, has led to problems delivering fuel from refineries to gas stations.With gas rationed, ministers have warned motorists to stop panic buying.It hasn't worked. "The radio, television, the media. Seems to suggest, there's not a shortage, but really there isn't any. But people get worried: 'Ooh. I must get diesel, I must get petrol."Brexit and the global health crisis put a stop to driver training and testing for about a year.Downing Street now wants to issue 5,000 temporary visas for foreign truck drivers, but the retail sector says those plans are insufficient.The haulage industry says Britain needs 100,000 more drivers to meet demand.Supermarkets alone will need at least 15,000 truck drivers to operate at full capacity ahead of Christmas, according to the British Retail Consortium.In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said it was "looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems" but declined to give more details.The fuel issue comes as Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, also grapples with natural gas prices spiking in Europe, causing soaring energy prices and a potential food supply crunch.

  • Erdogan says Turkey plans to buy more Russian defense systems

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey still intended to buy a second batch of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, a move that could deepen a rift with NATO ally Washington and trigger new U.S. sanctions. Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and to NATO's broader defense systems. Turkey says it was unable to procure air defense systems from any NATO ally on satisfactory terms.

  • 5 keys to the Jaguars pulling off an upset Week 3 vs. Cardinals

    The Jags are viewed as massive underdogs in Sunday's game, but in the NFL, there is always at least a chance. Here are five things they need to do if they want to upset ARI.

  • Bader Lifts Cardinals To 15th Straight Victory

    George Bissell recaps the Cardinals’ 15th consecutive win, Ranger Suarez’s complete-game effort and more in Sunday’s Daily Dose. (Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Cardinals break record | FastCast

    The Cardinals break the team record with their 15th straight win, plus the Rays clinch the AL East on this edition of FastCast

  • Stanton's slam lifts Yanks to 5-3 win, WC tie with Red Sox

    The Yankees figure to be in a fight the remainder of the season to secure a playoff berth. Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster in the eighth inning and New York beat Boston 5-3 on Saturday to tie the Red Sox for the top spot in the AL wild-card race. Stanton connected off reliever Darwinzon Hernandez with two outs to give the Yankees a 5-2 lead.

  • Giants observations: Late offense leads to sweep over Rockies

    The Giants used clutch hitting late in the game to sweep the Rockies at Coors Field.

  • Broncos throttle Jets 26-0 for first 3-0 start since 2016

    Von Miller led a Denver defense that sacked Zach Wilson five times, intercepted him twice and limited the rookie to 160 yards passing in the Broncos' 26-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Denver is off to its first 3-0 start in five seasons thanks in part to a soft September schedule. The Jets (0-3) became the third NFL team to lose a dozen consecutive games in September, joining the 1994-97 Saints and the 2007-10 Rams, who hold the record with 13 consecutive losses in the month.

  • Is Arsenal better than we thought and Tottenham significantly worse?

    Is it more likely that Arsenal's North London derby win on Sunday signals that the Gunners are much better than we thought or that Spurs are quite subpar?

  • Bears TE Jimmy Graham retweeted a stat about Chicago's historically bad offensive performance

    An unbelievable stat about the Chicago Bears' historically bad offensive performance Sunday curiously caught the attention of Jimmy Graham.