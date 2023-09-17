'How sweet it is' for Billy Napier and his Florida Gators after mauling Tennessee | Toppmeyer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Scott Stricklin stood behind the south end zone at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and waited patiently. He had a hand to shake.

Finally, Billy Napier reached his boss, and the Florida coach received a congratulations from his athletic director. The adoration didn’t end there. Gators fans who remained from a sold-out crowd cheered their second-year coach as he headed up the tunnel.

“How sweet it is,” Napier said, moments later.

And how needed.

A streak remained intact, too, after the Gators mauled No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday, 29-16. Florida’s won 10 straight against the Vols at The Swamp.

Just two weeks ago, Florida (2-1, 1-0 SEC) could do nothing right in an ugly loss to Utah. That’s a fading memory after this rivalry win, Napier’s first triumph over a member of the Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida State quartet.

“We’re going to celebrate tonight,” Napier said. “I can promise you that.”

Even when times are tough, the Gators beat the Vols on this turf. The streak stretches from Urban Meyer to Will Muschamp to Jim McElwain to Dan Mullen through Napier.

The way The Swamp rocked and roared Saturday against a division rival made the 1990s feel not so long ago.

“Man, it got loud. I was on the sideline, and I couldn’t hear my coach in front of me,” Florida’s transfer quarterback Graham Mertz said after winning his first SEC game. “It got rocking. We got The Swamp. When that place gets fired up, it’s truly special."

Even in the SEC's pressure-cooker, coaches don’t get fired after 14 games – especially coaches who enjoy their AD's support and the backing of a buyout that tops $31 million. Still, criticism of Napier mounted after an opener in which mistakes piled up, the offensive line couldn’t block, and the defense failed to corral the Utes and their backup quarterback turned starter.

To a man, Napier and his Gators said nobody pointed fingers after that loss.

“I really think that first game wasn’t really us,” said Gators linebacker Scooby Williams, who made a critical stop on fourth down in the third quarter. “This is just us showing what we can actually do.”

Mertz was a wizard on third down.

Tennessee’s got a quarterback who can throw the ball 80 yards. Big deal. The Gators had a quarterback who could move the chains. Mostly, Mertz did it with his arm, but he also showed off a wicked pump fake that juked Brandon Turnage out of Alachua County as Mertz scrambled for a first down.

“Some of those third downs were epic,” Napier said.

Not bad for a quarterback who never posted a 300-yard passing game in three seasons as Wisconsin’s starter. Mertz didn’t come close to hitting that figure against Tennessee (2-1, 0-1), but his accuracy was sublime.

“I thought he was Mahomes,” Williams quipped, comparing the Gators’ quarterback to the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

Napier admitted to coaching a little too conservatively after halftime, but Florida’s defense had his back.

“We won the battle up front on both sides of the ball,” Napier said.

When you do that and establish a three-score lead, you can afford to milk the clock and trust Austin Armstrong’s defense.

This result told us three things: Tennessee isn’t as good as it was last year – not even close. The Vols’ Joe Milton is no Hendon Hooker. And Florida isn’t nearly as bad as it played against Utah. An offensive line that couldn’t move the Utes cleared Vols with the ease of bowling pins. Trevor Etienne became the beneficiary, rushing for 172 yards.

“Trevor was on fire,” Napier said.

Florida’s defense turned up the heat, too.

Never mind Tennessee’s 393 yards of offense. A lot of that came in the fourth quarter, after Florida had established a commanding lead. Plus, the Gators’ D supplied the big momentum plays – an interception when Milton heaved an ill-advised pass under duress, plus three fourth-down stops in the second half.

Napier walked off the field with an 8-8 record at UF. This win will buy him the protection of tissue paper if Florida doesn’t follow with encores against Kentucky, Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

Future foes are tomorrow’s concern. Napier earned every handshake and backslap he received as he exited The Swamp.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 'How sweet' for Billy Napier and Florida Gators after mauling Tennessee