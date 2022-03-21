Sweet 16 Storylines after a wild first weekend of the NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kansas coach Bill Self has always relied on veteran point guards to run his teams, All-Americans such as Frank Mason III and Devonte' Graham, or Tyshawn Taylor, who led an unheralded group of Jayhawks to the Final Four in 2012. Remy Martin is the opposite: He is a senior transfer from Arizona State who gave up a starring, high-scoring role for the Sun Devils for the chance to be part of a more complete team with national championship aspirations. Martin was the catalyst for the Jayhawks through the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, helping the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region advance to the Sweet 16 against Providence on Friday night.