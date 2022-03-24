Sweet 16 Matchups to Watch

TOP: Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

After a wild opening weekend, the men's NCAA tournament field is down to a Sweet 16. While some of the teams involved were expected to reach this point there are others, most notably Saint Peter's, who were not. In this column, we'll get into the individual matchups that you should be focused on this weekend, including a big one that isn't guaranteed to occur.

Thursday (South and West regions)

- JD Notae (Arkansas) vs. Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga)

Gonzaga is one of two teams remaining in the field ranked in the top-10 in both adjusted offensive and adjusted defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy's numbers, raking first in the former and ninth in the latter (Houston ranks 10th in both). And Nembhard, a 6-foot-5 point guard who began his college career at Florida, is a big reason for that. His play down the stretch in Gonzaga's second-round win over Memphis was a big reason why the top overall seed is still alive, as he finished with 23 points and five assists.

Nembhard's ability to control the flow of action at the point guard position, from establishing tempo to getting teammates the ball in spots where they can be at their best, is why the Bulldogs haven't experienced much of a drop-off in the aftermath of Jalen Suggs' departure to the NBA. After passing the test put forth by Memphis he'll face another one Thursday night, in the form of an Arkansas perimeter attack that lacks neither depth nor skill. And the leader of that group is Notae, an athletic 6-foot-2 guard who can create scoring opportunities both for himself and his teammates.

While turnovers can be an issue on occasion (he had six in the second-round win over New Mexico State), Notae has improved as a decision-maker throughout his time at the college level. Defensively he's active in passing lanes while also possessing the ability to handle his own individual matchup. Gonzaga has an advantage in the frontcourt due to the presence of Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme, so Arkansas will need to make up for that with strong play from Notae and the rest of its perimeter rotation.

- Bryson Williams (Texas Tech) vs. Paolo Banchero (Duke)

The Red Raiders boast the best defense in college basketball from an efficiency standpoint, and they'll need to play at that level in order to slow down Banchero. While sophomore Jeremy Roach serves as the point guard, he largely does so in position only. When it comes to initiating the offense a lot of that responsibility falls upon the shoulders of Banchero, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward who's just as comfortable playing on the perimeter as he is in the post. He hasn't shot the ball all that well from the perimeter, making 31.7% of his 3-point attempts on the season, but Banchero is more than capable of expanding that aspect of his game over time. And the task of keeping the freshman from getting to his spots inside of the arc is easier said than done.

Williams was a unanimous All-Big 12 selection this season, and his ability to make Banchero work on the opposite end of the floor will have an impact on the outcome. He leads a balanced Red Raider attack in scoring, and he's shooting 53.7% from the field and 40.9% from three on the season. Williams' defensive stats (18 steals and 12 blocks) aren't particularly gaudy, but he's a good positional defender who fits well within Mark Adams' scheme. Texas Tech's goal is to keep the ball out of the middle of the court, and they've been successful far more often than not. Williams' name may be the one mentioned here, but Texas Tech's team defense will be a significant challenge for Banchero and his teammates to deal with.

- DeVante' Jones (Michigan) vs. Collin Gillespie (Villanova)

Despite having Jones, their starting point guard, available for just 12 minutes last weekend, Michigan still managed to extend its streak of consecutive Sweet 16 appearances to five. Jones, a grad transfer who began his career at Coastal Carolina, is reportedly in better health after having to sit out the first-round game against Colorado State due to a concussion, which is great news for the Wolverines. He was one of the Big Ten's leaders in assist rate this season, and his ability to create off the dribble can open things up for Michigan's primary scoring options. Freshman Frankie Collins played well in Jones' stead last weekend, but Michigan would be best served to have its senior point guard in his usual role Thursday night.

Gillespie, the two-time Big East Player of the Year, accounted for eight assists and just two turnovers in wins over Delaware and Tennessee last weekend. He didn't shoot the ball particularly well, shooting 10-of-25 from the field, but Gillespie owns splits of 44.0/41.6/90.2 for the season. Based upon those numbers, Gillespie is more than capable of bouncing back. The senior point guard isn't the only player who's placed in a position to make plays within the Villanova offense, but he is the most important. Gillespie is more than capable of leading Villanova to another Final Four appearance.

- Fabian White (Houston) vs. Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona)

Arizona has been a middle-of-the-pack defensive rebounding team for much of this season, and issues in that specific area nearly conspired to send them home on Sunday. TCU rebounded 33.3% of its missed shots in that second-round matchup, a game that Arizona needed overtime to survive. A similar effort against Houston, which ranks third in offensive rebounding percentage, will end Arizona's season in the Sweet 16. White is one of the Cougars who has proven adept at hitting the offensive glass, and his overall skill set makes him a player that opponents always have to account for. A good finisher around the basket, White is also shooting nearly 39% from three on just under four attempts per game.

Arizona has one of the best frontcourt defenders in college basketball in Christian Koloko, but he's going to need more help from his teammates than what they gave him in the TCU win. Enter the 6-foot-11 Tubelis, who struggled in that matchup and played just 16 minutes as a result. Tubelis ranks second on the team in both scoring and rebounding, and he's also shooting 55.2% from the field. The sophomore's produced quality numbers this season, but Thursday's matchup will require a bit more. If Tubelis can rebound from his effort against TCU and play with the requisite level of toughness, Arizona has a very good chance of moving on. If he struggles, then it will likely be Houston that advances.

Friday (East and Midwest regions)

- KC Ndefo (Saint Peter's) vs. Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Outside of the Saint Peter's program, there may not be many people who expected the Peacocks to still be playing basketball when the 68-team field was revealed. But after impressive performances against Kentucky and Murray State, Shaheen Holloway's team is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. And the 6-foot-7 Ndefo, a three-time MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, is one of the biggest reasons why. While he ranks 10th nationally in block rate, the senior forward is more than just a rim protector on the defensive end of the floor. He can disrupt passing lanes and is also capable of defending multiple positions. Saint Peter's lack of size likely means that Ndefo will spend a significant amount of time defending in the post, but it would not come as a surprise if there comes a point when he's asked to defend Ivey, a projected high lottery pick.

Purdue ranks second nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy, which should come as no surprise given the options at Matt Painter's disposal. Ivey, a 6-foot-4 guard who's comfortable playing either on or off the ball, scored a total of 40 points in wins over Yale and Texas. Ivey's very good at getting to the foul line, and this could be an issue for Saint Peter's, even though the Peacocks routinely go nine players deep. If Ivey can get a few of their better defenders into early foul trouble, the task of slowing down Purdue becomes that much more difficult for the upstart Peacocks.

- Brady Manek (North Carolina) vs. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

North Carolina's rotation has shrunk considerably in recent weeks, with Hubert Davis going no more than seven players deep. One of those seven is the 6-foot-9 Manek, a grad transfer who began his college career at Oklahoma. Before being ejected from North Carolina's second-round win over Baylor due to a flagrant foul Manek was rolling, scoring 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 from the foul line. Manek's ability to stretch defenses well beyond the 3-point line makes him a difficult matchup, while also creating extra space for teammates such as Armando Bacot. Manek's scored 20 points or more in five of his last six games, and slowing him down will be one of UCLA's keys Friday night.

The player most likely to be asked to do this is the versatile Jaquez, a 6-foot-7 forward capable of defending multiple positions. He's averaging 1.2 steals per game, which leads the Bruins, and rarely is Jaquez out of position defensively. And he's able to make opposing players work on the other end, which is an underrated aspect of neutralizing a talented scorer. Jaquez ranks second on the team in points and assists while also leading the Bruins in rebounding. If the junior forward can successfully keep Manek in check, that could very well be the difference in this matchup of storied programs.

- Justin Minaya (Providence) vs. Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

Agbaji is one of the candidates for national Player of the Year honors, quite the climb for a player who was merely serviceable on the offensive end of the floor early in his Kansas career. Shooting 47.0% from the field, 40.0% from three, and 77.4% from the foul line, Agbaji is averaging 19.4 points per game. The Big 12 Player of the Year can now score on all three levels without much trouble, and he remains impactful on the defensive end of the floor. Slowing down Agbaji hasn't been easy for anyone this season, and that will be the case for Providence on Friday. The key is to make him work, and that job will largely be entrusted to Justin Minaya.

Minaya joined the Providence program as a grad transfer after playing four seasons at South Carolina, and he was moved into the starting lineup for good in mid-December. Minaya doesn't offer much in the way of offensive production, but he isn't on the court for his scoring. He's the ultimate "glue guy" for the Friars, a tough, experienced player who does many of the things that don't always show up in the box score. Minaya's ability to stay with offensive players will be key because if Providence can't slow down Agbaji, it will be very difficult for them to win.

- Izaiah Brockington (Iowa State) vs. Isaiah Wong (Miami)

The third stop has been the best one for Brockington, a 6-foot-4 guard who arrived at Iowa State after playing at St. Bonaventure (2017-18) and Penn State (2018-21). An All-Big 12 selection, he leads the Cyclones in both scoring and rebounding, while shooting 45.1% from the field and 77.5% from the foul line. Brockington's at his best when slashing and breaking down defenses off the dribble, but he will need to keep the turnovers in check against Miami's "scramble" defense. Brockington scored just 10 points in Iowa State's second-round win over Wisconsin, while also tallying four turnovers. Gabe Kalscheur came through in a big way, scoring 22 points in the upset. While Kalscheur is capable of producing a similar effort on Friday, Iowa State will need Brockington at his best.

Miami's 6-foot-3 sophomore guard has earned All-ACC honors each of the last two seasons, but he's had more help offensively in 2021-22. Wong is averaging 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, and Jim Larrañaga's offensive system has fit his skillset well. The Hurricanes like to play five-out, which keeps driving lanes open for ball-handlers such as Wong, Charlie Moore, and Kameron McGusty. In the case of Wong, this is especially important, as he's only a 30.4% shooting from three. Wong scored a total of 43 points in wins over USC and Auburn, shooting a combined 15-of-30 from the field, while committing just one turnover in 60 minutes of action.

The Elite Eight matchup that many will want to see: Banchero vs. Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

We've already seen Holmgren against a projected lottery pick in this tournament, as he went up against Memphis' Jalen Duren in the second round. And we've also seen this particular matchup, with Banchero and the Blue Devils beating Gonzaga by three in late November in Las Vegas. Both played relatively well in that first matchup, but this was at a time when Banchero didn't have the ball in his hands as often as a primary playmaker. The Duke forward is the more physical player of the two but Holmgren is no pushover, even if some may remain concerned about his slim build (I'm not). Obviously, both teams still have a game to win before we see this rematch in the Elite Eight, but there will be no shortage of interested observers (especially NBA decision-makers) if it comes to pass.