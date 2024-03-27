Sweet 16 bracket predictions, picks: Who reaches Elite Eight of March Madness?

The NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 tips off on Thursday with games in Boston and Los Angeles for the East and West Region semifinals.

It's a rather chalky group of 16 programs remaining in the tournament, with all eight 1-and-2 seeds still alive. 11-seed NC State is the worst seed still alive, and Cinderella is hardly the right term for an ACC program that has won two national titles.

By the end of the weekend, we'll know who the Final Four will be in Arizona. But who will move on to the Elite Eight?

Our experts dive into all eight Sweet 16 games:

March Madness Sweet 16 predictions 2024

Derrian Carter, The Greenville News

East Region

West Region

UNC over Alabama

Arizona over Clemson

South Region

Houston over Duke

NC State over Marquette

Midwest Region

Gonzaga over Purdue

Tennessee over Creighton

Sweet 16 surprise

DJ Horne, D.J. Burns and the Wolfpack are on a seven-game win streak, dating back to the beginning of the ACC Tournament. They fought to make the NCAA Tournament and expect them to continue dancing for another game after the Sweet 16, taking down No. 2 seed Marquette to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986. NC State will take on Houston or Duke, a team it beat in the conference tournament.

Jonah Dylan, The Commercial Appeal

East Region

UConn over San Diego State

Illinois over Iowa State

West Region

UNC over Alabama

Arizona over Clemson

South Region

Houston over Duke

Marquette over NC State

Midwest Region

Gonzaga over Purdue

Creighton over Tennessee

Sweet 16 surprise

Two upsets in the Midwest. Tennessee can’t survive another poor shooting performance against a battle-tested Creighton team, and Gonzaga – slept on all season – takes down Purdue. The Boilermakers fall behind early and can’t make up the deficit in what will be another disappointing tournament for Matt Painter’s team.

David Eckert, Clarion Ledger

East Region

UConn over San Diego State

Illinois over Iowa State

West Region

UNC over Alabama

Arizona over Clemson

South Region

Houston over Duke

NC State over Marquette

Midwest Region

Purdue over Gonzaga

Tennessee over Creighton

Sweet 16 surprise

Does a Rick Barnes team getting the job done on the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament qualify as a surprise? The Vols rose above their SEC Tournament blip despite a scare from Texas. We could be in for one of the games of the tournament when they take on Creighton.

Gentry Estes, The Tennessean

East Region

UConn over San Diego State

Illinois over Iowa State

West Region

North Carolina over Alabama

Clemson over Arizona

South Region

Houston over Duke

NC State over Marquette

Midwest Region

Purdue over Gonzaga

Tennessee over Creighton

Sweet 16 surprise

I'll jump on the bandwagon with two ACC teams. I'm going back on Arizona as one of my original Final Four picks and leaning toward Clemson, a team that stunned me with how well it played in the tournament's opening weekend. And I love the idea of an Elite Eight matchup of Houston and an underdog NC State. Feels like 1983.

Nick Gray, The Tennessean

East Region

UConn over San Diego State

Iowa State over Illinois

West Region

UNC over Alabama

Clemson over Arizona

South Region

Houston over Duke

Marquette over NC State

Midwest Region

Purdue over Gonzaga

Creighton over Tennessee

Sweet 16 surprise

Chase Hunter was Clemson’s leading man last weekend, but the PJ Hall-Ian Schieffelin frontcourt combination will carry the Tigers past Arizona and into the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. Either UNC or Alabama will await in the next round, and Clemson has beaten both teams away from home already this season.

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger

East Region

UConn over San Diego State

Illinois over Iowa State

West Region

UNC over Alabama

Arizona over Clemson

South Region

Houston over Duke

Marquette over NC State

Midwest Region

Purdue over Gonzaga

Tennessee over Creighton

Sweet 16 surprise

In Big 12 play, Iowa State struggled to win games when its opponent scored more than 70 points. The Cyclones have an elite defense, but they’re matching up against the nation’s top offense, according to KenPom’s efficiency rankings. Led by Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois will score enough to get within a win of the Final Four.

Jason Munz, The Commercial Appeal

East Region

UConn over San Diego State

Illinois over Iowa State

West Region

UNC over Alabama

Clemson over Arizona

South Region

Duke over Houston

NC State over Marquette

Midwest Region

Purdue over Gonzaga

Creighton over Tennessee

Sweet 16 surprise

It feels weird to label an ACC team a “Cinderella story.” But NC State is as close as there is left in the field, and what is March Madness without a good, old-fashioned Cinderella story? After all, here’s a team whose best win in the regular season was Wake Forest at home. Second-best: Virginia at home. But NC State is H-O-T. And, with an Elite Eight date with Duke on the line … give me the Wolfpack.

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel

East Region

UConn over San Diego State

Illinois over Iowa State

West Region

UNC over Alabama

Arizona over Clemson

South Region

Duke over Houston

Marquette over NC State

Midwest Region

Gonzaga over Purdue

Tennessee over Creighton

Sweet 16 surprise

Houston’s win against Texas A&M was impressive, but the Cougars are getting sent home by the Blue Devils. The ACC, which appeared to be down during the regular season, is having a great March with four Sweet 16 teams. The Blue Devils keep it going into the Elite Eight.

