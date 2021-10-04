Predictions for Yankees vs Red Sox AL Wild Card game | What Are The Odds?

In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney, John Harper and John Jastremski on Tuesday's Yankees-Red Sox AL Wild Card game and who will win and advance to the ALDS.

