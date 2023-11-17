In Swedish or English, a point sounded good to Detroit Red Wings after Senators filibuster

STOCKHOLM — Lucas Raymond switched effortlessly from one language to another as he summed up the first of the Detroit Red Wings' 2023 Global Series games in his native Sweden.

"Et poäng er et poäng," he said in Swedish before reiterating in English: "A point is a point."

He scored a goal that ignited the Wings (8-5-3) to overcome a four-goal deficit Thursday at Avicii Arena, only to come up empty in overtime despite a bunch of chances as the Ottawa Senators skated away with a 5-4 victory.

Detroit Red Wings' forward Lucas Raymond celebrates scoring a goal with Detroit Red Wings' forward Alex DeBrincat during the NHL Global Series 2023 against the Ottawa Senators in the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 16, 2023.

"I felt like we had a really good second period," the Wings' lone active Swede said. "Especially after the start, we didn't get rewarded the way we wanted to, but we stuck with it and finally got some goals.

"Being down four goals in this league and being able to come back is not easy at all, and I think that shows a lot about our group as well. That is for sure a big part we are going to take away."

They get a chance at another pair of points Friday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who haven't played since Saturday. Wings coach Derek Lalonde said goalie Alex Lyon will get his first start of the season. James Reimer (29 saves) wasn't great in the first half, giving up four goals on nine shots. Goals from Lucas Raymond, David Perron, Alex DeBrincat and Shayne Gostisbehere made a game of it in the second period, but then the Wings had to kill off a five-on-three early in the third period and back-to-back penalties late.

"With the penalties, we did a good job killing them, but it's hard to be in that spot," captain Dylan Larkin said. "We did a good job getting a point."

Reimer got Thursday's start in place of Ville Husso because the Finnish starting netminder returned to Detroit to be with his wife and newborn daughter. There were two seconds left in overtime when Tim Stützle swatted a pass out of the air and into the net after the pass deflected off the stick of Gostisbehere.

"Just an unlucky bounce," Reimer said. "Not a lot of time left. I thought Gost made a great play to stop that pass from going across, and when it popped off his stick, I just lost sight of it. When I caught it again, it was him going for a baseball swing."

Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk, Detroit Red Wings' Olli Maatta and goalkeeper James Reimer look at the puck during the NHL Global Series 2023 in the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 16, 2023.

Lalonde echoed his players in summing up the game.

"Obviously when you're down four goals and you get a point, we'll take the point," he said. "It just feels like how well we were playing 5-on-5, we could have got more."

Beyond a change in net, Lalonde is likely to make a change on the back end, too. Defenseman Justin Holl is expected to play after being scratched Thursday, and barring someone else being unavailable, veteran Jeff Petry could sit. His pairing with Ben Chiarot had a rough night, being on the ice for Ottawa's first four goals. On the flip side, Gostisbehere and Olli Määttä were the Wings' best pairing, combing for five points and a plus-5 rating.

"They were noticeably excellent," Lalonde said. "A lot of times a D-man can be quiet and good, but both those guys were assertive, helped us on the breakouts, they showed up offensively. On a night where maybe all your D aren't going, two Ds step up like that — good on them, good for us."

Määttä and Gostisbehere were terrific, but the night, at least for the Wings, belonged to Raymond. He scored at 9:39 of the second period when carried the puck on a 2-on-1 with Alex DeBrincat and fired a shot from the left circle. Wings fans at the game certainly celebrated Raymond's goal, but his own reaction was colored by the lopsided score. Had it led to victory, it would have been sweeter, but it was still memorable to score an NHL goal on home-country ice.

"Obviously it is special playing at home, but it would have been a lot better with a win," Raymond said. "So it's both parts, but I'll take away some parts of the game for sure."

