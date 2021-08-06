Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg named new UN envoy for Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment Friday of Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as his special envoy for conflict-torn Yemen.

Grundberg, who has served as the European Union’s ambassador to Yemen for almost two years, succeeds Martin Griffiths of Britain who recently took up his new post as U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Grundberg brings to his new job over 20 years of experience in international affairs, including more than 15 years working in conflict resolution with a focus on the Middle East.

He previously served with both Swedish and EU missions, including postings in Cairo and Jerusalem as well as Brussels, where he chaired the Middle East/Gulf Working Group of the EU Council during the 2009 Swedish presidency of the European Union.