Sweden's Soderberg aces 8th hole at PGA Championship

Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden made a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth hole in the second round of the PGA Championship (Christian Petersen)

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg, making only his third major start, aced the 173-yard par-3 eighth hole on Friday during the second round of the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The 33-year-old Gothenberg resident delivered the 49th overall hole-in-one in PGA Championship history.

Soderberg, who fired a two-over par 73 in his opening round Thursday, opened Friday with a bogey but made birdie at par-3 third and followed with four pars before his ace put him on level par overall and a birdie at nine dropped him to 1-under.

Soderberg became the second Swede with an ace at a PGA Championship after Freddie Jacobson in the final round of the 2008 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills.

In his only prior major starts, Soderberg missed the cut at the 2016 US Open and shared 53rd at the 2022 US Open.

Soderberg captured a European Tour title at the 2019 European Masters, winning with a birdie on the first playoff hole in a five-man showdown that included Rory McIlroy.

