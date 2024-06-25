Sweat gives back with second football camp

Jun. 24—HUNTSVILLE — After being drafted with the 38th pick in the NFL Draft, Huntsville native T'Vondre Sweat had another opportunity to give back to his hometown.

The now Tennessee Titan held his second annual camp for the youth of Walker County.

"It feels amazing being back in my hometown and giving my community what they need," Sweat said after the game. "Coming out here and seeing the kids smile and be happy playing the game they love and I love. My family is behind me and my high school coach was behind me, I couldn't be more thankful and blessed for that."

Sweat hosted his second camp at the brand-new Huntsville ISD Stadium after hosting it at Kate Barr Ross Park last season. The camp featured kids from 5 years old to 18 years old to train with the 2023-24 Outland trophy winner and coaches from the area.

During the afternoon session, Sweat worked hands-on with the older offensive and defensive lines, including current Huntsville defensive lineman Jerious Singletary, for a portion of the event.

The event was the first time that Sweat got back to the new Huntsville ISD facility, one that he was a big part of building, and had a wall dedicated to his time at Huntsville, Texas and now the Titans.

"It feels great. I put so much hard work out here to come back for this. I can't be more thankful for what I did for the Huntsville Hornets, basketball and football," Sweat said. "It was awesome seeing myself in the facility. Having the younger kids see it as a way to get out of Huntsville. That is the main reason I do these camps. I have been working hard and Coach Southern told me he could see me playing on Sundays. I took it and ran. I have an opportunity to do it now. Without my mom, I wouldn't even be in this position."

Sweat will make his return to the Houston area on Nov. 24 when the Titans play at Houston.