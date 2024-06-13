Sweat brings football camp to Huntsville ISD Stadium

Jun. 12—HUNTSVILLE — After hosting his first annual camp last season, Huntsville native T'Vondre Sweat will have another opportunity to help the youth of Walker County learn the game.

Sweat, a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans, will make his return to Huntsville for his second youth camp.

Along with Sweat, several Huntsville ISD coaches and former players will be assisting at the camp. For the first time, it will be hosted at the new Huntsville ISD Stadium for kids aged 5 years old to 18 years old.

The camp remains free for attendees and will be split into two groups. Ages 5 to 12 will have a camp from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 22nd with ages 13-18 being from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Huntsville ISD Stadium.

For more information, you can contact Shun at (713) 826-5913.