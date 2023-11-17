A swear jar for Nick Saban's on-field cussing? Alabama football players pushing for it

Nick Saban is the highest-paid coach in college football, making $11.41 million this year. That might not be enough to cover him, though, if his Alabama football players get their wish for an on-field adjustment.

"What the players are campaigning for, which I have not given into as of yet, but it would make me a better person if I would do it, they want me to pay for any swearing on the field," Saban said Thursday in his radio show. "That would be very costly."

How costly?

"I might need to get a loan from Miss Terry on that one," Saban said, laughing.

It's clearly just fun Saban is having with his players. During a sit-down conversation with ESPN this week, Saban said a player jokingly told him that Saban "ain't showing class" in meetings when he swears, and that's contrary to the message Saban always has for his players about displaying class.

So Saban quite literally put his money where his mouth is and agreed to pay $5 every time he cusses in a meeting.

"It's costing me," Saban said Thursday.

He joked to ESPN that he's heard the players have a pot downstairs.

Considering how animated Saban gets in games, that pot could get a heck of a lot more full if the players get their in-game wish.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

