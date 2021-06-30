SWD players receive top honors

Jun. 30—BLUEFIELD, Va. — The state champion Lebanon baseball team dominated the Southwest District's top baseball post-season honors, the Lady Pioneers took top honors in All-SWD softball post season honors and Virginia High was pre-eminent in All-SWD girls soccer honors, in recent coaches' balloting.

Lebanon head baseball coach Charles 'Doc' Adams is SWD Baseball Coach of the Year while pitcher Matthew Buchanan is SWD Player of the Year. Buchanan was one of six Pioneers baseball players to earn first team status.

Tazewell County players earning first team status included Graham's Jamir Blevins (at-large) and Richlands' Jake Altizer (OF) and Collin Richardson (1B). Local second team selections include Tazewell's Jackson Myers, Richlands' Ben Hale, Tazewell's John Davis, Tazewell's Brayden Fowler, Graham's Matt Sarver, Tazewell's Caleb O'Neil, Tre Blankenship, and Luke Childress, Richlands' Gavin Cox and Bowen Tarter. Honorable mention picks include Richlands' Jake Gillespie,.

Lebanon head softball coach Dennis Price is SWD Coach of the Year while Lady Pioneers shortstop Tatum Dye is SWD Player of the Year. Dye is one of five Lebanon softball players to earn first team status.

Tazewell County first team picks include Richlands' Erica Lamie (C and 1B), Rachel Rife (third base) and Chloe Perkins (OF) and Tazewell's Brooke Nunley (at large). Local second team selections include Richlands' Arin Rife and Gillian Guerriero and Graham's Hannah Hess, Chris Flanagan and Kylee Thompson. Honorable mention picks include Whitney Bowman, Mallory Whittaker, Michaela Thomas, Macie Alford, Sage Lambert, Paige Bowman, Kelsey Hodges and Katie Large; Richlands' Alyssa Lee, Taylor Webb, Alyssa Burks, Alissa Whitt and Morgan Smith; and Graham's Madison Johnson.

Virginia High head girls soccer coach Justin Hayden is SWD girls soccer Coach of the Year while the Lady Bearcats' Maria Wilson is SWD girls soccer Player of the Year. Wilson is one of five Virginia High players named to the first team roster.

Tazewell County first-team picks include Graham's Macy McBride, Ashley Cline and Sydney Leser; Richlands Addison Hurst, Addy-Lane Queen and Jenna Plumley; and Tazewell's Lalla Dagout.