SWB Railriders Score Three in the 9th Inning to Beat the Rochester Red Wings, 5-3
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders scored three runs in the bottom of the 9th to beat the Rochester Red Wings, 5-3, and improve to 24-10 on the season. Caleb Durbin tied the game with an RBI double, scoring Brandon Lockridge. Then, Everson Periera hit a two-run home run to win the game for SWB. First pitch tomorrow vs. Rochester is 6:35 pm.
