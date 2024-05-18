Swayman gives emotional reaction to Bruins fans' chant at end of Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- Bruins fans showed their appreciation for Jeremy Swayman after the team's playoff run ended Friday night with a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 6.

The TD Garden crowd chanted "Swayman, Swayman, Swayman" before heading to the exits, and the 25-year-old netminder was moved by the gesture.

"Tears. Tears. I couldn't be more grateful to have a city and a home base that's as supportive as Boston," Swayman said postgame when asked about the chant.

"They mean so much more than just fans to me. It's truly a home for me now, and to hear that was above and beyond. I'm just so grateful for all the love and support. We wouldn't be here without them. So that was an incredible moment to be a part of."

Swayman exits the playoffs with a league-leading .933 save percentage (among all goalies with four or more games played). He also ranked No. 1 with 11.29 goals saved above expected, per Natural Stat Trick.

Put simply, Swayman played fantastic in just about all of his 12 starts and consistently gave the Bruins a chance to win, especially when they had trouble scoring goals, which was pretty much the entirety of the second round. He allowed two goals or fewer in nine of his 12 games played.

"Jeremy Swayman was terrific. Night in, night out he gave us an opportunity to win by making sensational saves," Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. "His competitiveness was something our players and our bench fed off of."