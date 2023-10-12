Swathes of Upscale Gaza Neighborhood Destroyed by Israeli Strikes

Entire blocks of Gaza City’s most affluent neighborhood, Rimal, have been reduced to rubble by Israeli strikes in response to Hamas’s October 7 attack, with drone footage showing the catastrophic impact.

The video here was recorded by Nidal Ahmed, who described it as “horrific scenes of widespread destruction”. He said the bombings had “destroyed many buildings and vibrant dreams,” in Rimal, which he said was “known as one of the city’s most prestigious neighborhoods,” and home to commercial outlets, offices, and government institutions.

Strikes continued on Gaza into Thursday, October 12, as Israel ordered a “complete siege” of the enclave.

The death toll from the strikes rose to 1,100 on Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

More than 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s weekend attack on Israel. Credit: Nedal Ahmed via Storyful