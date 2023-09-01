'We swarm to the ball': Savvy defense remains a force for Mogadore football

Austin Marshall with a carry, Chad Westfall with the tackle. Ravenna offense of Cole Turner and Daniel Colebank.

MOGADORE — The last time the Mogadore defense started quite like this, the Wildcats had two state titles, not four, and players like Chuck Moore had yet to take the field.

That's right, Mogadore has allowed just three points through its first two games for the first time since 1985.

That the Wildcats would set such a defensive record in the 2020s comes as no surprise. That it would come after the graduation of monstrous defensive lineman Mason Williams, now playing for Ohio University, is a little more startling.

Williams had a way of shifting an opponent's game plan around. Opposing offenses typically ran the other way. An extra blocker to chip away at Williams was practically a necessity.

Now, despite losing Williams and longtime defensive coordinator Jason Dannemiller, Mogadore has rolled on defensively.

It shouldn't be all that surprising.

Sure, losing Dannemiller and Williams hurt, but new defensive coordinator Ben Kobus inherited a savvy unit with tons of game experience. Linebackers like Austin Constantine and defensive backs like Corey Lehner have been starring on Friday nights for three years now.

Back in 2021, Mogadore leaned on a remarkably young defense as it surged to the Region 21 championship game. That youth bore fruit last season and is already doing so again in 2023.

Watching the Wildcats now, it's not one overpowering force like Williams that stands out most.

It's the discipline. The refusal to give up the big play. The excellence of a secondary that returns nearly everyone, including Nick Coffman, Devin Graham and Lehner.

"We're small but just we swarm to the ball, hit hard," Wildcats junior linebacker Aaron Rumschlag said. "Just we know how to play together and hit just everybody and read the plays and we watch film so much and just prepare."

Mogadore defense comes up clutch against Ravenna

Daniel Sanders with a carry, Tanner Buso and Javon Spicer on defense.

Three points in 96 minutes of high school football is an impressive stat, especially against two Division IV schools.

Still, those numbers don't tell it all.

The Mogadore defense quite simply set a tone Friday against an athletic Ravenna offense that was quite effective against Roosevelt. The Wildcats held the Ravens to just five yards on nine plays over their first three drives.

A goal-line stand certainly was the highlight, after Ravenna took over on the Mogadore 5 after an interception, but all three drives were impressive.

On the first, Wildcats senior linebacker Chad Westfall had a beautiful hit on second-and-8 to set up third-and-medium. On the Ravens' second drive, the entire defense stood up running back Jaxon Kelly on second-and-goal from the 1 and repeated the feat on third-and-goal from the 1, with Rumschlag making the tackle to force a field goal. On Ravenna's third drive, Westfall stuffed a first-down keeper and Graham surged into the backfield to blow up a second-down run.

How did Mogadore avoid biting for fake handoffs against a Ravenna team that boasts three talented runners who tend to share the backfield?

"We watch film and just who to key on them on their plays," Rumschlag said. "Just we watched that guy. Every time it was the fullback, and he took us to the ball every single time."

The Wildcats' 14-3 halftime lead Friday created chances for their veteran defensive backs and linebackers to show what they could do against the pass.

And they delivered with three second-half interceptions.

"It's not just one guy," Mogadore coach Matt Adorni said. "That's what I like. A lot of different guys showed up."

It wasn't just the interceptions by Rumschlag, Westfall and Layne Miller.

"Kasey Pruitt one time in there made a huge stop on a counter reverse," Adorni said. "[That] type [of] play, guys doing their jobs again. Really other than maybe a few missed tackles, I thought we played a really clean defensive game. Layne Miller is a real ballhawk back there in the secondary. Devin made some plays on the perimeter coming up from safety."

At times, it felt like the savvy Wildcats defensive backs and linebackers got to the ball before the Ravens receivers did.

"That was the experience back there," Adorni said. "And they've been really good about paying attention to the details in practice."

Of course, as he reflected on the glory of Week 2 Friday night, Adorni was already thinking about the weeks ahead, including a Week 3 showdown with Dalton, which boasts its own impressive defense that recently held powerhouse Kirtland to just 14 points.

"[I'm] real proud of our guys picking it up through stuff, playing defense together," Adorni said, "and we just got to try to continue to get better."

Chad Westfall with an interception.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Savvy defense remains a force for Mogadore football