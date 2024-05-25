Swarens qualifies for NCAA outdoor championships

May 24—Wisconsin junior Jason Swarens punched his ticket to the 2024 NCAA outdoor track and field championships in the men's shot put Wednesday on Day 1 of the NCAA West first round.

The Terre Haute South High School graduate launched a 64-foot, 8-inch throw (19.71 meters) to place second overall, trailing just Nebraska's Kevin Shubert.

"I'm super excited. It's been a long last two weeks but [I] put in the hard work and it paid off, so I'm ready to go. I want to win [at NCAAs], do whatever it takes to win, that's my goal," Swarens said in the UW press release.

National competition begins June 5 at Eugene, Ore.