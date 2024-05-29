Swap deal involving Osimhen-Lukaku gaining momentum for Napoli and Chelsea

A potential swap plus cash deal involving Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku is gaining momentum for Serie A side Napoli and Premier League side Chelsea.

Il Mattino today (via CN24) have reported about the possibility of the deal going through and they believe that the chances are increasing. Chelsea it is stated, are currently leading the race for Osimhen and are ahead of Paris Saint-Germain already, with the Nigerian keen on a move to the Premier League too.

They are desperate to get rid of Lukaku this summer and they are currently relying fully on the deal to bring Osimhen to Stamford Bridge in an attempt to move the Belgian out of the club. Antonio Conte’s interest and liking for Lukaku is playing a role in the chances of a deal like that going through, with Chelsea also seeing Osimhen as a very key target.

Giovanni Manna, Napoli’s new sporting director, has some work to do and one of his main tasks will be to sell Osimhen and this opportunity with Chelsea could prove to be very important.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN