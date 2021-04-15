Swanson single caps rally in 9th, Braves avoid Marlins sweep

  • Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates after his walkoff single to defeat the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    1/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates after his walkoff single to defeat the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates after his walkoff single to defeat the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    2/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates after his walkoff single to defeat the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates with Dansby Swanson, left, after they defeated the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    3/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates with Dansby Swanson, left, after they defeated the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Braves' Pablo Sandoval (48) hits a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    4/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Pablo Sandoval (48) hits a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    5/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Miami Marlins' Starling Marte, right, celebrates with Miguel Rojas, left, after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    6/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Starling Marte, right, celebrates with Miguel Rojas, left, after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Braves' Pablo Sandoval (48) runs after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    7/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Pablo Sandoval (48) runs after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    8/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    9/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    10/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    11/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson hits a walkoff single to defeat the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    12/12

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson hits a walkoff single to defeat the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates after his walkoff single to defeat the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates after his walkoff single to defeat the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates with Dansby Swanson, left, after they defeated the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Pablo Sandoval (48) hits a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Miami Marlins' Starling Marte, right, celebrates with Miguel Rojas, left, after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Pablo Sandoval (48) runs after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson hits a walkoff single to defeat the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHARLES ODUM
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves were in danger of being swept in a four-game series by the Marlins, something that had never occurred.

Didn't happen this time, either.

Swanson's RBI single with the bases loaded capped Atlanta's two-run rally in the ninth inning and the Braves beat Miami 7-6 Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak.

“Pressure situations are something I love,” Swanson said. “I love to have that pressure and the game hanging in the balance. It’s such a thrill.”

The Braves recovered after blowing a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth. Garrett Cooper singled to put Miami ahead.

Dylan Floro (0-1) couldn't hold the 6-5 lead in the bottom half. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuña Jr. singled and Freddie Freeman walked to load the bases with no outs.

Floro struck out Travis d’Arnaud before walking Ozzie Albies to force in the tying run. Swanson's single to left field set off the on-field celebration.

It was Swanson's fifth career game-ending RBI.

“I don’t know that I want anybody in that situation other than Dansby,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s amazing in that arena. He loves it when the pressure is on him.”

Pablo Sandoval connected for his third pinch-hit homer this season, a three-run drive in the seventh that gave Atlanta a 5-3 lead.

Acuña hit a two-run homer, his seventh, for Atlanta’s only runs off Trevor Rogers, who pitched five innings and allowed three hits.

With Atlanta clinging to a 5-4 lead, A.J. Minter (1-0) walked Miguel Rojas to open the ninth, with ball four sailing to the screen behind home plate. Adam Duvall's pinch-hit double to the wall in right-center tied the game.

With two outs, Cooper lined a single past Swanson's dive at shortstop.

The Braves trailed 3-2 before Sandoval lined the opposite-field shot off Zach Pop into the Marlins' bullpen behind the left-field wall. The homer, which drove in Austin Riley and Guillermo Heredia, gave Atlanta a 5-3 lead.

Starling Marte led off the seventh with a homer off Nate Jones, trimming Atlanta's lead to one run.

Marlins second baseman Jon Berti raced into shallow center field to make a tumbling, over-the-shoulder catch of Albies' pop fly to open the second. Berti reached for the ball with his back to the infield to make the catch.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled in the second and scored on Berti's double off Ian Anderson. Chad Wallach's single drove in Berti for a 2-0 lead. Corey Dickerson's run-scoring single in the fourth added to Miami's lead.

“At the end of the day we played well here and I think we’re laying the foundation,” manager Don Mattingly said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Heredia had two walks and was hit by a pitch in his first start after being recalled by the Braves on Wednesday. Heredia was needed after CF Cristian Pache (strained left groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

DUVALL DOMINATES

With his run-scoring double, Duvall was 7 for 14 in the series with three homers and nine RBIs against his former Atlanta teammates. He scored six runs.

TIME FOR A PROMOTION

Acuña's seven homers leads the majors. He is hitting .442 and has 14 RBIs.

“When is he going to get called up to the next league, that’s what I’m wondering,” Anderson said. “He’s been unreal. ... We’re happy he’s on our team, I can tell you that.”

Added Sandoval: “It’s unbelievable. He’s from another planet. He can hit. He can run. He’s a special guy.”

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Daniel Castano will make his 2021 debut in Friday night's opening game of a three-game home series against San Francisco.

Braves: LHP Drew Smyly will look for his first win of the season when Atlanta opens a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • MLB roundup: Marlins blast Braves behind Adam Duvall's 7 RBIs

    Miami left fielder Adam Duvall had two home runs and matched a club record with seven RBIs to help lead the visiting Miami Marlins to a 14-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Duvall was 4-for-5, hit his third and fourth home runs, and added a double to lift his batting average from .160 to .267. Miami came up with season highs with the 14 runs and hits (17), and seven of its starting position players got at least one hit.

  • MLB betting: Ronald Acuña Jr. is new NL MVP favorite, and he has a chance to run away with the award

    The Atlanta Braves outfielder is having the type of start that could lead to a monster season.

  • VIDEO: Wednesday Post-Practice Press Conference

    Nebraska DC Erik Chinander, OC Matt Lubick, DB Myles Farmer, DB Quinton Newsome, WR Oliver Martin and WR Wyatt Liewer

  • Pete Rose: 'I'm not going to live the rest of my life worried about going to baseball's Hall of Fame'

    Pete Rose celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday by announcing he will provide exclusive daily baseball picks for an online sports gambling site.

  • Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: When is the fight, what weight will it be at and what channel is it on?

    The 50-0 boxing legend takes on 0-1 Logan Paul in a clash of the … ages

  • DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle: Should Giants pick one of Alabama's WRs in NFL Draft?

    DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle: If the Giants have a choice in two weeks, which Alabama WR should they pick in the NFL Draft?

  • Report: Broncos have received calls about DaeSean Hamilton

    The Broncos have gotten trade inquiries about receiver DaeSean Hamilton, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Garafolo adds: “I believe that they would move him for the right place. This is a name that I’ll be watching as we get closer to the draft.” The Broncos have depth at the position with Courtland Sutton, Jerry [more]

  • SC schools could soon be required by law to open in person, all 5 days

    The SC House voted to approve a Senate measure Wednesday to mandate schools offer five-day, in-person instruction. The governor has called on schools to reopen, saying they are safe environments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ‘NCIS,’ ‘Bull,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ Renewed at CBS

    “NCIS,” “Bull,” “SWAT,” “Blue Bloods” and “Magnum P.I.” have all been renewed at CBS. The network made the announcement on Thursday on Twitter. That will mean a Season 19 for “NCIS,” Season 6 for “Bull,” Season 5 for “SWAT,” Season 12 for “Blue Bloods” and Season 4 for “Magnum P.I.” All four shows are produced […]

  • Projecting Titans’ offensive depth chart ahead of 2021 NFL draft

    A look at how things might shake out on the Tennessee Titans' offensive depth chart before the draft and with the players under contract.

  • The Most Popular Dog Breeds in the Country, According to Rover

    The company looked at data from dog owners across the U.S.

  • The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled the Democratic governor can't limit restaurant capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic

    The court found that the governor needed the approval of the GOP-led state legislature before enacting the restrictions.

  • Low-cost airline adds new nonstop flights between Myrtle Beach and this coastal city

    Want to fly from one beach to another? Here ya go!

  • RBC Heritage: Expect Shane Lowry To Start Fast

    With the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms, Harbour Town may play softer than usual. Target these players to take advantage of the conditions. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

  • David Price, Jason Heyward among 100-plus players donating salary to support racial equity in baseball

    Players will donate their salaries from Jackie Robinson Day on Thursday.

  • Saints agree to terms with former Tulane WR Jalen McCleskey

    The Saints reached an agreement with former Tulane and Oklahoma State WR Jalen McCleskey, who spent 2020 training camp with the Falcons.

  • Chris Carson says Rashaad Penny and Russell Wilson were the “biggest recruiters” on return to Seattle

    Wilson and Penny were going to make sure Carson was coming back to Seattle this season!

  • Fantasy Baseball: Separating the lucky players from the unlucky so far this season

    Fred Zinkie uses early season BABIP numbers to analyze which players have been lucky, and which could use a break.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori routs Kevin Holland, calls for Israel Adesanya

    Streaking middleweight Marvin Vettori topped the UFC Vegas 23 results on Saturday with a rout of Kevin Holland. Following the dominant victory, Vettori called for a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori dominates Kevin Holland for five rounds Marvin Vettori takes down Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23 The first round of the main event started with an ugly kick from Holland that delivered flush right into Vettori’s crotch area that would make any man cringe in perceptible pain. After that illegal foray, the first round was a mix between exchanges on the feet between the two middleweight contenders, along with clinch work that for the most part was dominated by the no. 6 ranked Vettori. Toward the end of the first, Vettori secured a takedown and maintained ground control until a beautiful transition from Holland to take the fight back to the feet. The second round was reminiscent of Holland’s fight with Derek Brunson just three weeks ago, with Vettori securing a takedown and maintaining control for roughly four and a half minutes. “The Italian Dream” succeeded with ground and pound strikes and his offensive ground work led to noticeable damage to Holland’s left eye, which eventually led to some significant swelling. Vettori again took Holland back to the ground in the third, maintaining dominant control. Vettori sank in an arm triangle choke, where it appeared to be the beginning of the end. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt maintained composure and refused to concede, which led to Vettori resorting to alternatives. Vettori then gained control of Holland’s back before going back to stand-up where the Italian grinded out his opponent with clinch control. Vettori and Holland briefly exchanged strikes in the beginning of the fourth round before Vettori went back to the well and secured yet another takedown, generating offense from dominant ground position for the majority of the round. Holland appeared to shake Vettori with strikes in the beginning of the fifth before the Italian went back to his successful formula that told the story of the majority of the fight, again dominating the round with ground control and frequent ground and pound offense. The fight went to decision with Vettori getting the unanimous decision nod with a 50-44 score from all three judges. Vettori set a middleweight record with 11 takedowns that capped off an incredibly dominant performance in the main event of UFC on ABC 2. After the fight, Vettori called for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Vettori via split decision in 2018. UFC Vegas 23 results: Arnold Allen takes the nod over Sodiq Yusuff Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23 The co-main event started with a fast pace, with Yusuff sinking in a tight guillotine choke before Allen rolled to his back and ultimately escaped. Later in the round, Allen dropped Yusuff with a left jab, but was ultimately unable to capitalize. Yusuff made adjustments and came out in the second round with more composure. Rather than loading up with his punches in the beginning of the second, he picked his shots, electing to touch Allen with precision. Allen had highlights of his own in the second, partially connecting on Yusuff with a left high kick followed by a hard left hook that stung him, but the Nigerian featherweight was ultimately able to weather the storm. The third round was a story of stamina, with Yusuff appearing to have more in the gas tank. The two traded control of the clinch against the fence. All in all, the bout went to a decision in a strategic matchup with Yusuff outstriking Allen, despite more significant highlight moments from the featherweight Englishman. Ultimately, those highlight moments culminated in a unanimous decision victory for Arnold Allen. With his victory over the no. 11 ranked Yusuff, the no. 10 ranked featherweight gained his tenth straight victory (seventh straight in the UFC) while also retaining his undefeated record in the UFC. UFC Vegas 23 results: Julian Marquez puts Sam Alvey to sleep Julian Marquez punches Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 Julian Marquez stayed in the win column with a second-round modified rear-naked choke finish of “Smilin’” Sam Alvey. The first couple of minutes in the first round served as a feeling out process before the two middleweights began swinging. Momentum swayed both ways as Marquez wobbled Alvey and briefly dropped him before Alvey regained his wits, even coming back to noticeably hurt Marquez with strikes of his own. Once the second round started, however, Marquez successfully utilized feints and went on to connect with a beautiful combination punctuated by a right jab followed by a left hook that dropped the 50-fight veteran. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” subsequently sank in a rear-naked choke which put Alvey to sleep 2:07 into the second round. Less than two months after submitting Maki Pitolo in a comeback win at UFC 258, Marquez now has two victories inside of two months this year with plenty of time in 2021 to add more wins to his 9-2 record. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503 UFC Vegas 23 results: Mackenzie Dern snuffs out Nina Nunes Mackenzie Dern punches Nina Nunes (Ansaroff) at UFC Vegas 23 No. 11 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern continued her tear through the UFC strawweight division by submitting no. 5 ranked Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff). Dern and Nunes started the fight by trading shots on the feet before Dern quickly got Nunes to the ground and maintained control. From there, Dern exercised patience and isolated Nunes’ left arm. After straightening her arm and securing an armbar, Nunes tapped 4:48 into the first round. With the victory over Nunes, Dern extended her win streak to four. It would not be far-fetched to assume that the BJJ ace will break into the top five of the strawweight division with this victory, as well. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757 Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader pummels Lyoto Machida UFC Vegas 23 Results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card Marvin Vettori def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)Arnold Allen def Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Julian Marquez def Sam Alvey by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07, R2Mackenzie Dern def Nina Nunes* by submission (armbar) at 4:48, R1 – *Formerly Nina AnsaroffDaniel Rodriguez def Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims Joe Solecki def Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Mateusz Gamrot def Scott Holtzman by KO (punches) at 1:22, R2Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont -- Canceled after Dumont missed weightJohn Makdessi def Ignacio Bahamondes by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)Jarjis Danho def Yorgan De Castro by KO (punch) at 3:02, R1Jack Shore def Hunter Azure by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)Luis Saldana def Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Da Un Jung def William Knight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim Impa Kasanganay def Sasha Palatnikov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:26, R2 UFC Vegas 23 video coverage on YouTube