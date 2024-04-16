Swansea wait on Placheta scan ahead of contract discussions

Swansea City are waiting on results of a scan to see if Przemyslaw Placheta will play again this season.

And his fitness could be a factor in a decision on the wideman’s future.

Placheta suffered a hamstring injury in the Good Friday draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

There had been hopes of a speedy return only for a further problem to be discovered.

Swans boss Luke Williams is now waiting to see if the 26-year-old will be available before the end of the campaign.

Swansea’s final game comes against Millwall at the Swansea.com Stadium on 4 May.

Placheta has caught the eye since arriving at Swansea, making 10 appearances after the club took over the final months of his contract at Norwich.

He has stated he would be interested in his extending his Swansea stay beyond the summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Poland international will be offered a new deal.

“It’ll be a discussion around the table with all the people involved,” Williams said.

“Let’s get some more information what’s going on with the hamstring, see if we can get him back before the end of the season, if not let’s take it all into consideration and see how we feel.”

Williams is likely to give a further update before Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.

But he is already facing up to being without veteran defender Kyle Naughton for the remainder of the season, the 35-year-old having also picked up a hamstring problem.

Naughton suffered the injury during Swansea’s south Wales derby win over Cardiff last month, and Williams has conceded it will be difficult for the former Tottenham man to figure again this term.

With Naughton also among those out of contract, Williams says similar discussions will take place.

“When he got fit and on the pitch I was very happy with his performances, I thought he played excellent football for us and has a top mentality,” said Williams of Naughton, who has made more than 300 appearances for the club.

“It’s another discussion because every single decision has an impact on five other decisions and we have to balance everything up. It’s very complicated because we have six loans and many players out of contract, and we have to factor in if someone’s impossible to keep hold of. All of these things have to come into play.

“We’re in a situation of uncertainty with many things, but we have to try and join everything together. It’s challenging, but it’s what we have to try and do.”