Swansea squad to return for close-season check-in

Swansea earned 57 points in 2023-24, their lowest tally in an EFL season since 2002-03 [Getty Images]

Swansea City’s players will return for a close-season check-in at the club’s Fairwood training base as Luke Williams plans to ensure they are primed for next season.

The squad will begin pre-season training on 1 July, just over eight weeks after defeat to Millwall brought the curtain down on their 2023-24 campaign.

But they will be back midway through the summer break for what Williams calls a “refocus and fine-tune ready for pre-season”.

“I have given the players four weeks where they can relax. Then they have to commit to three days in the middle of the off-season where they are going to come in,” the Swansea head coach explained.

“We will work them and see where they are. If there are things that are deficient – many players have one leg stronger, quads, hamstrings, their pelvic tilt is out of line - we can try to identify things that are going to be a timebomb.

“Then they have another three or four weeks to try to make corrections before pre-season starts.”

Williams has said he will not take a summer holiday because he wants to focus on improving Swansea’s prospects for the new Championship season, which begins on the weekend of 10-11 August.

While he concentrates primarily on recruitment, Williams says his players’ training-ground visit will provide “a clearer indication of what they should be doing, what they should be eating or drinking” for the rest of the close season.

“Their body fats will be taken when they come in for three days. They have got GPS units and they have to upload all of the off-season work they do,” Williams added.

“If you don’t do it, somebody else [in the Championship] will do that work and then you will lose to that team because you didn’t try hard enough in the summer.”