Swansea set for Austria as part of pre-season plans

Swansea City will head to Austria this summer as Luke Williams’ pre-season plans begin to take shape.

The Swans are keen for a settled summer having seen last year’s preparations affected by managerial uncertainty.

Russell Martin’s protracted departure for Southampton and Michael Duff’s subsequent confirmation as his replacement came just 24 hours before players returned to training.

Swansea will hope they can hit the ground running going into Williams’ first full campaign, with details of pre-season in the process of being finalised.

Williams’ squad will spend a week in Austria with two games being lined up as part of the time away.

The former Notts County boss is keen for an intense period abroad before returning a week before the Championship campaign kicks off on 10 August.

Swansea are likely to squeeze in a home friendly the week before their competitive return.

Williams - Martin's former assistant at Swansea - was named as Duff's successor in January and admitted it was not ideal to be introducing new ideas without a pre-season, describing it as putting the "wings on a plane after it took off".