Swansea planning for fewer loan signings
Luke Williams says Swansea City want fewer temporary signings next season after they ended the last campaign with six loan players in their squad.
Carl Rushworth, Swansea’s first-choice goalkeeper in 2023-24, was on a season-long loan from Brighton while 10-goal joint leading scorer Jamal Lowe was also on loan, from Bournemouth.
Newcastle United full-back Harrison Ashby, Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys and Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino were also recruited on year-long loan deals, while the January arrival of another young Gunner, Charles Sagoe Jr, made it half a dozen loanees at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Financial restrictions for clubs like Swansea, coupled with the number of young Premier League talents who are available for loan, mean it would be a shock should there be no loan players in Williams' 2024-25 squad.
But the Swansea head coach says the plan is to add more permanent signings during the current transfer window.
“The loan market is a wonderful thing at the right time,” Williams told BBC Sport Wales.
“I am certainly not going to say that there won’t be any loan players, but I think we will probably do our best to avoid having six loans again.
“Barring us being in a situation where we need to take more loans, I think we will have significantly less than last season.”