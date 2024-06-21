Swansea planning for fewer loan signings

[Getty Images]

Luke Williams says Swansea City want fewer temporary signings next season after they ended the last campaign with six loan players in their squad.

Carl Rushworth, Swansea’s first-choice goalkeeper in 2023-24, was on a season-long loan from Brighton while 10-goal joint leading scorer Jamal Lowe was also on loan, from Bournemouth.

Newcastle United full-back Harrison Ashby, Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys and Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino were also recruited on year-long loan deals, while the January arrival of another young Gunner, Charles Sagoe Jr, made it half a dozen loanees at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Financial restrictions for clubs like Swansea, coupled with the number of young Premier League talents who are available for loan, mean it would be a shock should there be no loan players in Williams' 2024-25 squad.

But the Swansea head coach says the plan is to add more permanent signings during the current transfer window.

“The loan market is a wonderful thing at the right time,” Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

“I am certainly not going to say that there won’t be any loan players, but I think we will probably do our best to avoid having six loans again.

“Barring us being in a situation where we need to take more loans, I think we will have significantly less than last season.”