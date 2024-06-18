Swansea going global in transfer search

Swansea signed Ronald on a deal running until 2027, with an option for another 12 months [Getty Images]

Luke Williams says Swansea City are going global in their search for new signings as they look to compete with the Championship’s “big sharks”.

Head coach Williams says Swansea’s list of summer targets features few established second-tier players because of the salaries and transfer fees they would command.

Instead the Welsh club are looking elsewhere in the British market and, buoyed by the success of January signing Ronald, at players all over the world.

“We are looking at the UK market for sure, but we are looking at the European and even the global market,” Williams said.

“There are fantastic players [out there] who would suit us down to the ground and would tick every box. We will try to source those players.

“There is not an abundance of proven Championship players [on our list] because there are big sharks circling in that tank. That’s absolutely fine.”

Ronald, 23, became the first Brazilian to play for Swansea after signing from Gremio Anapolis for a seven-figure fee, scoring three times in his first 18 Championship appearances.

Before moving to Wales, the winger had spent 18 months on loan with Portuguese club Estrela da Amadora.

Swansea secured Ronald’s signature having also targeted another player in the overseas market, Excelsior’s Couhaib Driouech.

Williams says the Ronald transfer was “outstanding recruitment” because of his ability, age and potential resale value.

“I wouldn’t change it because we have an exciting, hungry player with really great qualities for the Championship,” he said.

“He is also someone who will give fantastic service to the club while he is here and most probably allow the club to grow and the squad to grow if he departs. You don’t get a much better deal than that.”