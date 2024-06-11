Swansea 'on front foot' in transfer search

Luke Williams left Notts County to take charge at Swansea in January [Getty Images]

Luke Williams says Swansea City are “on the front foot” in the transfer market as they attempt to rebuild for the next Championship season.

Swansea are yet to sign a player this summer despite being on the hunt for a number of new recruits.

The Welsh club said farewell to around a third of their senior squad at the end of last season, while forward Jamie Paterson is yet to decide on whether to sign a new deal with the 32-year-old's contract set to expire this month.

Williams says he has spoken to a number of potential signings.

“I can tell you I have sat with players in person and I have had several meetings with players on the laptop,” said the Swansea head coach.

“We have put together information excellently to show the players, to show them the levels we as a club have gone to in order to recognise them.

“That gives you some indication that we are on the front foot and trying to be aggressive in the market place.”

Swansea need new faces in every department of their squad as they look to improve on the struggles of the 2023-24 campaign, in which they finished 14th.

It has been a quiet summer so far for almost every Championship club, though the market could pick up a little when the transfer window opens officially later this week.

For the moment, Williams says, clubs and agents are “moving their chess pieces around the board carefully” with transfer season not yet in full swing.

Swansea have been linked with the likes of Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher, Rotherham defender Cameron Humphreys and St Johnstone forward Adama Sidibeh, as well as Notts County talisman Macaulay Longstaff - who Williams worked with when he was in charge at Meadow Lane.

“We are in a good place in terms of information on players - the depth of the list of players we are looking at is impressive,” Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

“Of course, now we need to start trying to get the nitty gritty in terms of some of the players who have clearly ticked all the boxes and we are very interested in.

“That brings a whole new set of complications because there are other clubs involved and a lot of things for these players to try to weigh up. It’s a huge decision to sign for a new club.”

Williams said Swansea have “put the feelers out” regarding offers for players, whether they are free agents or under contract at other clubs.

“It’s something similar to buying a house – offer, counter-offer and bluffing,” he added.

“All of this is going on and it’s all normal. But as we approach the business end of the summer, we will start to close in on targets more accurately.”

Swansea's players will return for pre-season training at the beginning of July, with the new second-tier season beginning on the weekend of 10 August.