Head coach Toby Booth says the Swansea.com Stadium is “just too big” for Ospreys as they narrow their search for a new home.

The Welsh region have confirmed their new stadium will be based either at St Helen’s in Swansea or the Brewery Field in Bridgend and they hope to move in time for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Booth says whichever venue they choose must allow them to be sustainable in the current challenging financial climate.

*UK users only