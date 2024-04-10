Swansea City vs Stoke City: Pick Of The Stats
None of the last nine Championship meetings between Swansea City and Stoke City at the Swansea.com Stadium have ended level, since a 3-3 draw in 2013 (4 Swansea wins, 5 Stoke wins).
The Potters are unbeaten in their previous five league games against the Swans, with their three victories in that time all seeing them score exactly three times (D2).
Since Luke Williams’ first Championship home game in January, no side has lost more matches on their own turf in the competition than tonight's hosts (P7 W2 L5).
After winning just two of their opening seven away league fixtures under Steven Schumacher (D1 L4), the red and whites have won each of their last two such games, and could win three in a row for the first time since December 2005 (run of four).
Four of Stoke’s last eight goals away from home in the Championship have been from set pieces (2x free kick, 1x direct free kick, 1x corner).