Swansea City and Stoke City rarely draw
Here are the Opta stats ahead of tonight's Championship match between Swansea City and Stoke City.
None of the last nine league meetings between Swansea City and Stoke City at the Swansea.com Stadium have ended level, since a 3-3 draw in 2013 (4 Swansea wins, 5 Stoke wins).
Stoke City are unbeaten in their last five league games against Swansea City, with their three wins in that time all seeing them score exactly three times (D2).
Since Luke Williams’ first home league game in charge of Swansea in January, no Championship side has lost more games on home soil in the competition than the Swans (P7 W2 L5).
After winning just two of their first seven away league games under Steven Schumacher (D1 L4), Stoke have won each of their last two such games, and could win three in a row for the first time since December 2005 (run of four).
Four of Stoke’s last eight goals away from home in the league have been from set pieces (2x free kick, 1x direct free kick, 1x corner), one more than their first 15 such goals of the Championship season (3x corner).