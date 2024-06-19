Swansea City Set To Land Attacker Talk Dismissed

Talk of Swansea City being set to sign Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie is wide of the mark, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 28-year-old forward joined the Blades in 2019 from Swansea and has featured in 159 games for them so far.

Last season, McBurnie featured 21 times in the league for Sheffield United, scoring six goals in the process, but failed to help them stay up in the Premier League.

McBurnie’s contract with the Bramall Lane outfit is set to expire in June and the club want to keep him.

It has been suggested that McBurnie’s former club, Swansea are interested in taking him back to Wales in the summer.

Swansea want to introduce depth in their forward department and the 28-year-old experienced forward has been linked.

The Welsh giants though are not set to sign McBurnie, with those suggestions played down.

It has been claimed that, due to Sheffield United’s takeover situation, fresh contract talks with McBurnie have been put on hold.