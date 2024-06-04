Swansea City players already back at training ground

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes was among a number of players who are already back on the training ground ahead of the new season.

Grimes, 28, was joined by the likes of fellow long-serving midfielder Jay Fulton in returning to the club's Fairwood base.

It's part of a mid-summer 'check-in' arranged by boss Luke Williams, who was also back in training gear overseeing some ball work with a handful of his squad.

In a social media post made by the club, players are seen going through fitness and medical tests as well as some light drills in keeping with Williams' desire to ensure players and staff stay on top of any issues.

Further players will be due in for their off-season checks before Williams' first pre-season in charge begins on 1 July.