Swansea City 'falling towards a relegation battle' - Andy Robinson

Ronald impressed on his full Swansea debut against Plymouth, but a failure to take chances saw Luke Williams' team succumb to a 1-0 defeat

Former Swansea City midfielder Andy Robinson fears the club are facing a relegation battle after questioning their January transfer business.

The Swans brought in wide players Ronald, Przemyslaw Placheta and Charles Sagoe Jr before the transfer deadline.

But Robinson feels Swansea, who are five points above the Championship drop zone, needed a bigger January boost.

"I've watched them many times this season and the more I see them, the more I'm concerned," Robinson said.

"The worrying thing for me is that Swansea are falling towards a relegation battle because the players they've got are just not enough at the moment."

Robinson, who watches Swansea regularly in his role as a BBC Sport Wales pundit, was speaking before Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Plymouth, which stretched the club's winless league run to four matches.

Luke Williams is yet to win a Championship match since being named head coach on 5 January, with Swansea's next three fixtures all against sides in the current top six.

Some Swansea fans have also expressed concern over the balance of the squad.

In an interview with BBC Radio Wales Sport on Friday night, chairman Andy Coleman said he was aware of criticism but insisted Swansea will be stronger courtesy of their January work.

Reacting to Coleman's interview, Robinson said: "For me personally, I don't think the window was a great one - it was like for like.

Przemyslaw Placheta made his Swansea debut as a second-half substitute against Plymouth, as did fellow deadline-day signing Charles Sagoe Jr

"I think the manager's come out and spoken about having pace - I've been saying it's been lacking in this squad for weeks now, so he's got that.

"But it's all a massive knock-on effect from the start of the season and the poor recruitment under Michael Duff [last summer], and now it's just playing catch up.

"We hear people speak about patience but there's been patience for four years as a club in general, under Russell Martin and then him leaving.

"How much more patience does the board want? They needed to go and bring in players that can make an impact now. There's no point bringing players in to just be squad players.

"Luke Williams has to work his magic between now and the end of the season and go with what he's got, but I would have liked to see them bring in someone more recognisable at this level of football, someone we've seen produce at this level.

"There is a lot of work for Luke Williams to do but hopefully he can get it right."