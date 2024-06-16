Swansea 'actively looking for goalkeepers'

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth (right) has said he expects Swansea to push for a play-off place under boss Luke Williams (left) next season [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Boss Luke Williams says Swansea City are “actively looking for goalkeepers” amid uncertainty over their chances of re-signing Carl Rushworth on loan.

Swansea would like to take Brighton and Hove Albion’s Rushworth on a second season-long deal after he excelled in Wales in 2023-24.

However, there are doubts over whether another loan stint in the second tier will be an option for England Under-21 international Rushworth.

As a result Swansea are looking at other options, with Huddersfield Town’s Lee Nicholls – who previously worked with Williams at MK Dons – being linked with a move following the Terriers’ relegation to League One.

“It’s a case of if we find the goalkeeper that we really believe in, then we will try to attract that goalkeeper to come here,” Swansea head coach Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

“There’s a scenario where we don’t manage to do that and Carl Rushworth is then available. I have been in football long enough to know that things happen that you couldn’t always predict.

“But we are actively looking for goalkeepers, as well as every other position.”

Rushworth was named the supporters’ player of the year and players’ player of the year at Swansea last season.

The 22-year-old is hungry to play in the Premier League, and will attempt to convince new Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler that he is ready for top-flight football in pre-season.

Rushworth, who has also been linked with a loan move to Ipswich Town, will face competition from the likes of Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill, James Beadle and Kjell Scherpen for an opportunity at the Amex Stadium.

“Rushy I think is going to have a very competitive pre-season,” Williams added.

“He will try to show the best of himself and to impress as much as he can.”

With Rushworth gone, Andy Fisher, 26, is the only established goalkeeper at Swansea, although they also have former AFC Wimbledon stopper Nathan Broome, 22, in their squad.