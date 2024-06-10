Swans' transfer wait continues in slow market

Swansea City have plenty of work to do this summer if they are to mould a squad capable of a significant improvement next season after the struggles of the last campaign.

But more than a month since defeat by Millwall brought the curtain down on 2023-24, there is little sign yet of Swansea doing business in the transfer market.

Swansea fans hoping for news of new recruits have so far been left disappointed.

Various players have been linked but, as yet, Swansea have not begun filling the various holes in Luke Williams’ squad.

But it is not as if Swansea are the only club in this situation.

In fact, the Championship transfer market has been remarkably quiet this summer.

You can almost count on one hand the number of done deals so far in the second tier.

With the transfer window officially opening later this week, perhaps a few more deals will start to materialise.

But many more will not happen until pre-season, while there will be the inevitable late rush before the window closes at the end of August.