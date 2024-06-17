Swans prove they are '24-hour football players'

[Getty Images]

Luke Williams says his Swansea City squad have shown they are “24-hour football players” with their work during the close season.

Swansea’s players do not begin pre-season preparations for the 2024-25 Championship season until 1 July.

But the majority have returned to the club’s Fairwood training base over the last couple of weeks for summer check-ins.

“They have been in for three days at a time because we wanted them to restart their engine a little bit, we wanted them to refocus their minds,” head coach Williams explained.

“We are checking up on them, making sure they are OK and that they are not losing their athleticism too much. We want them to start to feel like they are excited about coming back for pre-season training.”

Ben Cabango, Liam Cullen and Azeem Abdulai were not involved in the close-season sessions because they have been on international duty this summer, while Ronald was excused having returned home for a summer break in Brazil.

Williams says he “can’t fault the application of the players”, who have been given individual training programmes to follow during the summer break.

“We have actually been very surprised, in a positive way, at just how well they have been looking after themselves,” he added.

“They have had down time, of course, but this shows they are 24-hour football players, as opposed to the old days when they were footballers slash rock stars.”