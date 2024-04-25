Swans and Parker 'long way apart' in contract talks

[Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Head coach Luke Williams says Swansea City and Sam Parker are “quite a long way apart” in contract negotiations after the teenager turned down a new deal.

Last August, Parker, 17, signed a first professional deal which runs until 2026.

The right-back or right-sided midfielder was then offered a fresh deal, which he rejected, after making three senior appearances midway through this season.

With Swansea struggling with injuries, Parker was given his debut by interim boss Alan Sheehan at Coventry City in December, then featured in Williams’ first two games in charge.

Parker may well have been set for more game time but for a serious hamstring injury which brought a premature end to his season.

There has been speculation that the Wales Under-17 international, who joined Swansea at under-nine level, is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

"I think there was a contract offer he wasn't happy with, or it might have been his representative. I try not to get too involved with who's saying what,” Williams said.

“But I know about as much as you in that he didn't like the contract, so he didn't sign it. If Premier League clubs are trying to take him away then we'll have to cross that bridge, but I don't think we need to do anything urgently at the moment.”

The offer of a new deal was made to Parker soon after the Cardiff-born player suffered the hamstring problem during the 2-2 draw at Birmingham City in January.

Williams says he felt that “was a very classy thing to do” given the injury.

“It was certainly something I was very keen for the club to do,” he added. “Because I think when you're in a dark place because you've had it confirmed you'll be missing the rest of the season at least... if you're then going to be given a contract, it can show commitment from the club and can give you extra motivation.

“But apparently not. Everyone's got to do what they think is right for them. I like the young ones that say 'thanks very much' and don't even look when they sign it. But everyone is different.”

Williams says there is “no issue” with Parker despite the failure to agree a new contract and that Swansea will “revisit” the matter further down the line.