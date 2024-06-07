Swans coach Sheehan earns pro licence

[Getty Images]

Swansea City assistant coach Alan Sheehan has obtained his Uefa pro licence.

The Irishman previously held an A licence but has now secured the highest coaching qualification available in European football.

Sheehan joined the Swans in the summer of 2023 and was named caretaker boss following the sacking of Michael Duff in December.

The 37-year-old - who had spells with clubs including Leeds United and Leicester City during his playing career - oversaw Championship wins against Rotherham United, Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion during his seven-game tenure as boss.

He remains on the coaching staff under head coach Luke Williams, who was named as Duff's successor in January.