Swank, Sims power Newton softball to walk-off win

May 29—Trailing heading into its final at-bat, the Newton softball team found a way to win on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals forced extra innings with a single run in the bottom of the seventh inning and then won it with a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth during a 5-4 non-conference home triumph against Class 2A No. 8 East Marshall.

"The team never gave up," Newton head softball coach Kory Leiker said. "And they had their backs against the wall twice. They just kept clawing and got a big win against a tough, ranked team."

Mack Sims

Both teams scored single runs in the first and third innings before the visiting Mustangs went ahead 3-2 with a run in the top of the fourth.

Chloe Swank's big night at the plate included an RBI sacrifice fly that tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Swank also belted her first career homer in the third and then laced the game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.

Mack Sims registered four more hits, including a solo blast in the ninth that tied the game at 4-all. She's now batting a team-best .600 and has a team-high .667 on-base percentage, which both rank tied for seventh in 4A.

Paige Benson

Swank finished with three hits and four RBIs, Paige Benson and Ava Williams each had two hits and Hailey Sumpter improved to 4-0 in the circle after tossing all nine innings and allowing three earned runs on eight hits.

The Cardinals (4-0) out-hit East Marshall 14-9 and the Mustangs had a 2-1 disadvantage in errors.

Sims scored two runs on Tuesday and has clubbed three homers in the team's first four games. She had four homers all of last year. Her three bombs ranked tied for second in 4A, while her 10 runs scored ranks tied for third.

The other hits came from Sloan Brodersen, Kadance Ahn and Katelyn Lambert. Williams also walked, Ahn stole one base and Lambert scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh on Swank's sacrifice fly.

After Sims tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth, Brodersen reached on an error.

Ava Williams

BrookLynn Britton entered the game as a pinch runner and scored the game-winning run on Swank's walk-off RBI double. Swank leads the team with seven RBIs.

Sumpter lowered her season earned run average to 2.66 after allowing four runs — three earned — on eight hits and two walks in nine innings. She also struck out two.

Sumpter's four wins rank tied for first in 4A and her 29 innings pitched is third.

Morgan Neuroth led the Mustangs (3-2) with three hits at the plate and she was the losing pitcher after surrendering four earned runs on 14 hits and one walk. She struck out 12 in eight innings. Vaeda Bryan also had two hits and two runs.

Neuroth has been East Marshall's starting pitcher for the past four seasons and her average annual ERA over that span is 2.25. She's 3-1 this season with an ERA of 2.10.

Hailey Sumpter