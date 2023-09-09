Swan song: Senior lineman Sam Swan leads way for Quincy football in Week 1

BRAINTREE — For the Quincy High football team to be successful this fall, one of the Presidents most important players is likely to never score a touchdown.

That’s because senior captain Sam Swan is in the trenches on both sides of the ball at left tackle on offense and defensive end. The 6-3, 255-pound President has had a busy summer and fall garnering attention from top colleges hoping to have him on campus.

“Last weekend I was at BC,” said Swan. “They invited me to their game, I’m going to UMass Amherst, (I’m) going to (visit) UConn, (and) a couple of other ones.”

On Friday night, Swan paved the way for Quincy to put solid offensive numbers in a 34-13 win over Archbishop Williams to open their season.

The Presidents managed to put up 317 total yards of offense (179 passing, 138 rushing), three rushing and two passing touchdowns. A big part of that success came from the big guys up front.

Quincy High's senior captain Sam Swan

“He’s the veteran guy, he’s the captain, he’s trying to get those young guys in order (because) we have a lot of young guys,” said Quincy coach Vernon Crawford. “He’s the only senior on the line so we've got to make sure those guys are in place.”

Other standouts on the offensive line were Jacoby Quinn, Cameron Lynch, Marquis Wash, Maurice Donovan, Brody Vando and Oliver Levine. The Presidents didn't surrender a sack despite quarterback Nate Goff dropping back 25 times. He completed 13 of those passes.

“No sacks is crazy,” said Goff. “It’s really good… Sam Swan? He’s a beast.”

On plays like senior Owen Desmond’s 3-yard TD run on a reverse in the third quarter, Swan remained engaged in the extended play to help Desmond finish the play. He also helped junior receiver junior Alex Martinez and senior captain Gabe Rodrigues have big days

After a fumble recovered by Quincy they get set up with good field position. Very next play Owen Desmond gets the punch-in run for Presidents. 27-6 pic.twitter.com/o38dzubpHI — Kevin Perrington-Turner (@Sir_south) September 9, 2023

Martinez, who didn’t see much playing time on offense last season, finished with seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a 34-yard TD in the first quarter.

“Our offensive line is great,” said Martinez. “I really think we have the best offensive line in the Patriot League. They’re huge, they’re fast, they know how to block well.”

Rodrigues, who had three touchdowns last season in their first game against Archies, was the same if not better in the 2023 opener. He had a 27-yard TD run after breaking a couple tackles with just under 10 minutes left in the third quarter to extend the lead 21-6.

Alex Martinez scores a 34-yard run TD for the Presidents. XP IS GOOD. 7-6 Quincy lead. @sports_ledger pic.twitter.com/f2pEhoZFWV — Kevin Perrington-Turner (@Sir_south) September 8, 2023

“It makes it a lot easier,” said Goff on having Martinez and Rodrigues. “Especially my first year as quarterback on varsity. It makes it a lot easier for me, it’s more simple for me. Pretty much I can toss the ball to them or on slants they make great plays and score touchdowns.”

Quincy’s Gabe Rodrigues gets a 27-yard touchdown run. XP IS GOOD 21-6 Presidents lead. pic.twitter.com/SrSjWqx7oR — Kevin Perrington-Turner (@Sir_south) September 9, 2023

Quincy’s Jayden Francois also caught a 55-yard TD throw on a seam route in the first quarter tie the game at 6-6. Freshman Jonas Alas caught an interception. It was a group effort win from the Presidents.

For the Bishops, quarterback and senior captain Joseph Schwartz finished with two TD passes. One of which was to the back corner to his brother Nicholas late in the fourth quarter Archies got on the board first with a 54-yard TD throw from Joseph Schwartz to fellow senior captain Tommy McDonagh to go up 6-0 with 7:32 in the first quarter.

Crawford, a former New England Patriot, received the game ball after the win. It’s his first season and first win as Quincy's head coach. During training camp, he said people were going to be surprised.

“They see what our potential is,” said Crawford. “We got a lot of things called back. Touchdown called back, I think people see we play a different brand of football and our kids are energetic on defense and offense. It’s a lot to be reckoned with.”

There were still false starts and holding calls that the Presidents will hope to clean up before they face Concord-Carlisle in their home opener on Thursday at 7 p.m. But with only one senior on the line, Swan and the rest of the guys have gotten to a solid start.

“We got the young guys on the line but we have great size,” said Swan. “They’re really good, all of them, (and) progressing really well and we all had a great game tonight.”

