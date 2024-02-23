Swampcast talks NIL, UF football, UF basketball matchup with Vandy

Florida football defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson, a 17-year-old early enrollee who the Gators flipped from Texas, bought his mother a house in Orlando, presumably with earnings from a Name, Image and Likeness deal provided by the Gators.

Is it good or bad for college sports? The Gainesville Sun's Kevin Brockway and David Whitley discuss, and whether the current NIL model of crowd and business sourcing is sustainable. Brockway suggests that money should ultimately be taken from a share of media rights deals that in the SEC will balloon to $80 million per year when the new ESPN/ABC contract kicks in next year. But Whitley said regardless there always be money on the side available through endorsements and boosters willing to spend on athletes.

Also on the podcast, we catch up with The Tennessean's Vanderbilt beat writer Aria Gerson to discuss Saturday's Florida basketball-Vanderbilt matchup and the job status of head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who is struggling in season five with the Commodores. Brockway and Whitley also break down the chipiness of UF basketball overtime loss at Alabama and how it should make for an interesting rematch when the two schools meet again on March 5 at the O'Connell Center.

