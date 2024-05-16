Swampcast talks Cormani McClain, Florida football, Florida softball hosting NCAA Regionals

In this week's Swampcast, Kevin Brockway and David Whitley of the Gainesville Sun discuss the addition of Cormani McLain from the transfer portal and what it means for Florida football.

Whitley calls it a low risk, high reward for the Florida Gators, who are coming off a 5-7 season under head coach Billy Napier.

"The talent that made him a 5-star is still there," Whitley said. "It's just how quickly can it be developed and cultivated."

McClain comes with baggage after the Lakeland High product was called out for his work ethic and lack of film study in one season at Colorado under head coach and NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. Brockway said at 6-foot-2 and 165, McClain also will need to physically develop to handle playing in the SEC.

"This is a very slightly built kid and it's no picnic in the SEC if you're 165 pounds trying to tackle people," Brockway said. "I think they are going to have to put a little mass on this kid, too, in order for him to survive."

Later, Brockway and Whitley are joined by Sun colleague Noah Ram who breaks down Florida softball hosting a Gainesville Regional that includes South Alabama, Florida Gulf Coast and Florida Atlantic.

"I don't see any of the teams this weekend posing a real challenge," Ram said. "I mean their first opponent, FGCU, I don't think has played an SEC opponent all season, FAU played one or two, didn't win. South Alabama did beat Alabama, they did beat Mississippi State and Arkansas, they beat a couple of good SEC teams but there's a difference between your mid-week games in March and NCAA Regionals."

